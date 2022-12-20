apple(Apple) launched this yeariOS 16 system, many new personalization functions have been added, such as “lock screen”, which can change the font size and font and photo presentation at will, but it also excludes 5 old modelsiPhone. According to foreign media reports, iOS 17, which will be launched next year (2023), will also have more changes, but there are also “iPhone magic machines” that will say goodbye.

According to foreign media reports, iOS 17, which will be launched in 2023, may optimize the function of using Siri offline, and the built-in iMessage will also be rebuilt to support AR chat rooms, just in line with previous rumors that Apple is expected to launch AR/VR headsets next year. , so it may be difficult for older iPhone models to support newer specifications, mentioningThe iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, which debuted in 2017, and Apple’s first full-screen “bangs”, and the iPhone X, the commemorative model for the 10th anniversary of the iPhone’s launch, will stay on iOS 16 and cannot be upgraded.

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X are all A11 chips. If the rumors are true, it means that if you want to use next year’s iOS 17, you must at least support A12 chips. For example, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR are the “minimum specification standards” of A12. “.

In addition to recreating iMessage in iOS 17, foreign media said that Apple may also add a call recording function to the iPhone, more lock screen widgets, similar to the iPad to support multitasking, no need to go through the App Store, and can be downloaded from a third party. Download Apple-related apps from the app store to make the operation more user-friendly.

The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and Apple’s first full-screen “bangs” iPhone X (see picture), which debuted in 2017, may not be able to support iOS 17. (reposted from Apple’s official website)

