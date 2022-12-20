Home Technology Apple iOS 17 “minimum standard” released!Next year, this magical iPhone will be eliminated directly | Mobile communication | Digital
Technology

Apple iOS 17 “minimum standard” released!Next year, this magical iPhone will be eliminated directly | Mobile communication | Digital

by admin
Apple iOS 17 “minimum standard” released!Next year, this magical iPhone will be eliminated directly | Mobile communication | Digital

apple(Apple) launched this yeariOS 16 system, many new personalization functions have been added, such as “lock screen”, which can change the font size and font and photo presentation at will, but it also excludes 5 old modelsiPhone. According to foreign media reports, iOS 17, which will be launched next year (2023), will also have more changes, but there are also “iPhone magic machines” that will say goodbye.

According to foreign media reports, iOS 17, which will be launched in 2023, may optimize the function of using Siri offline, and the built-in iMessage will also be rebuilt to support AR chat rooms, just in line with previous rumors that Apple is expected to launch AR/VR headsets next year. , so it may be difficult for older iPhone models to support newer specifications, mentioningThe iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, which debuted in 2017, and Apple’s first full-screen “bangs”, and the iPhone X, the commemorative model for the 10th anniversary of the iPhone’s launch, will stay on iOS 16 and cannot be upgraded.

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X are all A11 chips. If the rumors are true, it means that if you want to use next year’s iOS 17, you must at least support A12 chips. For example, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR are the “minimum specification standards” of A12. “.

In addition to recreating iMessage in iOS 17, foreign media said that Apple may also add a call recording function to the iPhone, more lock screen widgets, similar to the iPad to support multitasking, no need to go through the App Store, and can be downloaded from a third party. Download Apple-related apps from the app store to make the operation more user-friendly.

See also  Antitrust: Tar cancels maximum fine to Apple and Amazon

The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and Apple’s first full-screen “bangs” iPhone X (see picture), which debuted in 2017, may not be able to support iOS 17. (reposted from Apple’s official website)

news article-section context-box”>
news more-news context-box article-section”>

Apple iOS 17 “minimum standard” released!Next year, this iPhone magic machine will be eliminated directly

Apple (Apple) launched the iOS 16 system this year, adding many personalized features, such as “lock screen”, which can change the font size and font and photo presentation at will, but it also excludes 5 old iPhones. According to foreign media reports, iOS 17, which will be launched next year (2023), will also have more changes, but there are also “iPhone magic machines” that will say goodbye.

Seeing Android friends easily unlocking is so envious⋯Apple man asked “will there be virtual fingerprints in the future?” Experts speak

A few days ago, a netizen posted on PTT that his friend’s Android phone has a “virtual fingerprint” function, and the recognition and unlocking speed is quite fast, which makes him envious when he often fails to use the Face ID function of the iPhone 13.

iPhone 6 comes alive!Apple pushes the old version to update the list of applicable models, see here

Apple recently not only launched an updated version of iOS 16.2, but also upgraded many new features, and these are really enviable among the old models that missed iOS 16. However, don’t be too sad for the old models. Apple recently released an updated version of iOS 15.7.2 at the same time.

Cheap phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips are here!After Motorola, this company also produces affordable flagship phones

After Motorola launched the affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor Moto Edge X40 for only RMB 3,399, Nubia earlier announced the Z50, which starts at only RMB 2,999. It is also equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor specifications and weighs only 197 grams.

OnePlus 11 flagship phone to be revealed in India in early February next year

A few days ago, it was confirmed that OPPO will invest RMB 10 billion in the next 3 years, and after announcing the upcoming launch of the OnePlus 11 flagship mobile phone, OnePlus confirmed that it expects to hold a new product announcement called “Cloud 11” in New Delhi, India on February 7, 2023. Activity.

Mobile phones are more expensive than computer motherboards. “Why do you change them every year?”

Technology is getting more and more advanced, and the functions and styles of mobile phones are becoming more and more diverse. Now almost everyone has a mobile phone, and some people even change their phones every year. Some netizens posted on PTT about this. He said that the price of mobile phones is tens of thousands of yuan more than that of computers. Motherboards cost thousands of dollars. Why do more people change their mobile phones? The villagers confided a key point: “Because mobile phones can be used to show off.”

common leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy