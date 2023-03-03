Starting from iOS 16, Apple began to introduce a security update mechanism for the iPhone system.iOS Security Response and System Files“, additional re-push in iOS 16.4 beta iOS 16.4 (a) Security Response The Rapid Security Response update is the third RSR update test.

I believe many people are also quite curious, after all What iPhone Express Security Updates Do? This article will give you a comprehensive understanding of Apple’s intentions behind iOS security response updates.

What are iOS Express Security Response updates?

Apple’s iOS Quick Security Response Update is a mechanism that can quickly patch iPhone system security vulnerabilities. This feature allows Apple to issue updates to iPhone users in a short period of time through the iOS Quick Security Response Update mechanism when it discovers iOS system security vulnerabilities. , to prevent attackers from attacking through zero-day vulnerabilities, and patching vulnerabilities will be easier and faster。

The purpose of this security mechanism is to allow iPhone users to obtain security updates independently, strengthening system security and private data. When Apple rolls out an iOS Express Security Response update, users will also receive a notification reminding them to install the latest update.

How to Respond to Updates Quickly and Safely Using iPhone?

At present, after updating iPhone and iPad devices to iOS 16.2 or iPadOS 16.2, the system will automatically enable “Security Response and System Files“Function.

The iOS 16 Quick Security Response update method is the same as the original system update method. Judging from the “Quick Security Response” update method pushed by the latest iOS 16 beta version, an iOS Security Response 16.x (a) reminder will pop up on the iPhone software update page , you can also directly click to download and install manually, and the update will start.

iOS Security Response 16.4 (a) releases iOS 16 express security update

After using iOS Quick Security Update, you can also see the iOS update version and details through iOS “Settings” > “About This Device” > “iOS Version”, and there will be an additional “remove security response” button function, which means that iPhone users can manually remove the security response update.

What are the implications of the iPhone’s rapid security response?

If the user does not enable the “Security Response and System Files“state,Apple says system file updates will also be installed automaticallythis new iOS 16 security update feature will make it more difficult to jailbreak iPhones in the future, and it will also cause jailbroken devices to suddenly fail to jailbreak. The main reason is that security updates will automatically update system files with vulnerabilities, and jailbreaking mainly relies on System vulnerabilities are used to achieve this. Now Apple has introduced a security update mechanism for iOS 16, which is mainly to block and prevent users from jailbreaking. It can also solve the problem that the old iPhone cannot continue to update the system. You can choose to install and patch security updates.

function summary

At present, the iOS Quick Security Response update function was first added from iOS 16.2. This new feature can improve users’ confidence in the security of iPhone and iPad systems. Although this new feature has not yet been launched on the official version of iOS, Apple is launching it on iOS 16 Beta Multiple tests are performed to ensure its stability and reliability.

It is expected that Apple will officially push this convenient security update soon, so that users can enjoy a new mechanism for patching the system that is safer and less time-consuming.

