Apple iPad Air (2022) in the test: For whom the model is worthwhile

Apple iPad Air (2022) in the test: For whom the model is worthwhile

The iPad Air 2022 runs on Apple’s M1 processor, which gives it computer-level performance.

It costs less than the iPad Pro with impressive performance, making it the most affordable option for performance-minded buyers.

In fact, the 256 gigabyte* model might be the best option for certain workloads. Here is all the information about the tablet.


Apple raised the price of the iPad Air with the 2020 model, so the tablet is no longer a mid-range option for casual and professional users. iPad Air used to be the premium version of the standard iPad, and spending more money was easier to justify. Now, however, the iPad Air makes a lot more sense for anyone looking for a pro experience without the pro price tag.

Buy iPad Air

Apple iPad Air (2022) with 256 gigabytes of memory*

Therefore, it is difficult to recommend casual iPad users to spend more on the iPad Air series. Still, the iPad Air 2022 is our pick for the best mid-range iPad. That’s not to say the 2022 iPad Air isn’t suitable for casual use, but it’s hard to justify shelling out a few hundred bucks more, especially when the standard iPad model is already such a good tablet.

What is good:

  • Fast performance of the M1 chip
  • Excellent display and thin design
  • Support for the second generation Apple Pencil

What needs to be improved:

  • Only 64 gigabytes of storage for the base model
  • Front camera still in an unfavorable position

Design

Antonio Villas-Boas/Insider

There is not much to say about the design of the iPad Air 2022 as it is identical to the design of the previous iPad Air from 2020. The 2022 iPad Air is as premium and sleek as ever with its sleek profile, refined flat edges and back, and aluminum body. It is also the lightest Apple tablet in the 10 to 11 inch class. The uniform display bezels are as narrow as a tablet can get without constantly accidentally tapping on the edge of the screen.

More details about the display

Antonio Villas-Boas/Insider

The 10.9-inch display is also the same as the previous 2020 iPad Air, so it’s still Apple’s Liquid Retina display, which produces rich, vibrant colors and a bright image. But there’s no upgrade to HDR for more vibrant colors, or Apple’s ProMotion feature, which boosts the screen’s refresh rate from the standard 60 Hertz to 120 Hertz found on the iPad Pro series.

A refresh rate of 120 Hertz means the screen refreshes 120 times per second, resulting in smoother animations than standard 60 Hertz screens. So the iPad Air is a bit behind here. It’s not a big deal, but it’s noticeable in everyday life because 120 Hertz devices look and feel more powerful.

On the performance of the Apple iPad Air (2022)

Antonio Villas-Boas/Insider

In terms of performance, the 2022 iPad Air can really shine. Apple has equipped its latest iPad Air with the M1 processor, also found in the 2021 iPad Pros, MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Mini. Using the benchmarking app Geekbench 5, the iPad Air 2022 scored 1721 points for single-core performance and 7333 points for multi-core performance, which is exactly in line with our results for the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro 2021 matches.

For comparison, the 2020 iPad Air scored 1590 points for single-core performance and 4244 points for multi-core performance. These are huge increases in multi-core performance for the iPad Air 2022, which will benefit people with demanding workloads.

For mobile gamers and casual users running simple apps for everyday use, this means that the 2022 iPad Air is more capable than the standard iPad powered by Apple’s mobile A13 Bionic processor from the iPhone 11 series is running. However, the 2022 iPad Air costs almost twice as much as the standard iPad, and it’s hard to justify the extra cost for casual use. For power users who want to use an iPad as a portable powerhouse for more demanding tasks such as video or photo editing, this means that the iPad Air 2022 is just as up to the task as other powerful Apple devices with an M1 processor.

Add to that the fact that the iPad Air 2022 is cheaper than an 11-inch iPad Pro and you have a tablet that offers incredible value. Of course, the iPad Pro 2022, which runs on Apple’s M1 processor, cannot keep up with the performance of the professional, which was primarily developed as a work machine. But when it comes to mobile, portable tablets, iPads with M1 processors offer the best performance in the tablet segment.

Unimpressive battery life

Antonio Villas-Boas/Insider

In our standard mobile battery test, where we continuously stream a YouTube video with the display at maximum brightness, the iPad Air 2022 lasted four hours and 53 minutes. As an occasional tablet for running basic apps and browsing the web, the iPad Air 2022 has decent battery life, but it’s not particularly impressive. Battery life is also better than our battery test when watching videos because we didn’t set the screen to maximum brightness.

64 gigabytes of storage is hardly worth it

Antonio Villas-Boas/Insider

The only disadvantage of the iPad Air 2022 for professional users is the comparatively small storage capacity of 64 gigabytes. This makes it less suitable for projects with large files, especially high-resolution video projects, which can easily exceed 64 gigabytes. Depending on a pro’s typical project size, that could mean the pricier 256 gigabyte iPad Air is a better bet. It’s still a good deal, as it offers twice the storage of the more expensive 128 gigabyte iPad Pro.

Using a portable solid-state drive (SSD) that supports the 2022 iPad Air’s faster 10 gigabit-per-second (Gbps) USB-C port could be an alternative option for freeing up the iPad’s storage space Air to expand with 64 gigabytes. If you want to use an external SSD drive for storage, you should make sure that it supports the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard, which enables transfer speeds of 10 GB/s.

Apple 2022 iPad Air: Specifications

FeatureApple iPad Air (2022)
Screen Size and Features10,9″ Liquid Retina Display (2360 x 1640 Pixel)
processorApple M1
Storage8 Gigabyte RAM
storage space64 Gigabyte, 256 Gigabyte
Rear cameras12 megapixel main camera
front camera12 megapixel ultra-wide FaceTime HD camera with center stage
battery pack28.6 Wh, 20W charger included
connectivityWi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5
sensorsTouch ID (on the power button)
PortsLightning connector

Should you buy the iPad Air 2022?

Antonio Villas-Boas/Insider

We wouldn’t recommend the standard iPad for a professional who needs a lot of power, and we wouldn’t recommend the iPad Pro for casual users either. It’s clear that the 2022 iPad Air sits somewhere in the middle, but its price and performance lean more towards the iPad Pro.

Here are your alternatives: Do you keep your tablets on the couch or in bed to surf the web and social media, stream videos and play games? Then buy the standard iPad. Do you use power-hungry apps for photo or video editing? Then get the iPad Air with 256 gigabytes or the basic iPad Air with 64 gigabytes if you don’t need the storage space. Want a professional tablet with a big screen and all the bells and whistles? Then get the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

