Apple introduced the all-weather display function for the first time in the iPhone 14 Pro series. This function can dynamically display notifications and information while displaying all wallpapers, and it will also recognize the user’s action of putting the phone in the pocket and automatically turn off the screen.

But this feature will also consume a lot of power for the phone. Apple provides users with a display of power consumption after turning on this feature on the iOS 16.4 version.

After the iPhone 14 Pro launched this feature, some people said that even if Apple optimized it to reduce the screen refresh rate to 1Hz when the screen is not in use, displaying elements on the screen still consumes more power than not displaying anything.

Found in the iOS 16.4 beta code released by developers, Apple is adding battery consumption data about the 24/7 display feature in the Settings app, similar to how it shows certain categories such as personal hotspots. But it’s too early to tell if the feature has been enabled in this beta.

Comparative tests found that the all-weather display function can drain 20% of the power of the iPhone 14 Pro within 24 hours. If the user chooses to enable the all-day display, but does not use the wallpaper, the phone will consume about 14% of the battery at the same time.

This function is still very useful, allowing the user to display information without using the mobile phone, allowing the user to discover it at the first time, and the set wallpaper will not be wasted. But obviously power consumption is still the biggest problem of this function. If Apple’s subsequent optimization can reduce power consumption, this function will be very practical.

