Apple is developing a diary app for the iPhone, expanding health services – yqqlm

Apple is expanding its health offerings with a new diary app. Health is not just physical aspects such as exercise and heart rate. Mental health is also a part that cannot be ignored. According to “The Wall Street Journal”, Apple is developing a new diary application code-named “Jurassic” (Jurassic). It may soon be unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June this year.

“Diary” itself has many benefits. From the perspective of mental health, it can be an emotional outlet, which can help people better record events and memories, and can also develop habits to help self-examination and improve overall productivity. Diary apps are a crowded and saturated mature market. Users already have a variety of styles and functions to choose from, and once they choose to use it, they will basically not easily change the platform they use. The field of success has long been mastered.

There are very few details about Apple’s potential diary app, but some information is still very informative. Like many Apple products, “Jurassic” may be highly integrated with other parts of its own ecosystem, although the way it interacts with other products may not be suitable for everyone. It’s unclear whether the app will have in-app purchases like some similar products, or it will be free like most of Apple’s software products.

While Apple is undoubtedly trying to make its new apps more modern and user-friendly, there may be some uncomfortable stuff in them. If the reports mentioned in The Wall Street Journal coverage are accurate, the app will give you unique writing prompts. This involves collecting data from your phone and how it was used the day before you entered it. The app may observe patterns and changes in user behavior and use this to provide suggestions for the diary.

The report also hints at an “all-day people spotting” feature, which records time spent with friends, colleagues, and anyone else who might own an iPhone. In terms of privacy, this data should not go to the cloud or Apple’s servers. According to the file description, it will be stored on the device itself and will be automatically deleted after four weeks if not prompted for use. While this feature might be seen as useful in some cases, it might turn others off, especially given Apple’s history of being iffy when it comes to user data and privacy. If you don’t want your actions and interactions to be tracked, there is likely an option to disable this feature but still use the app, and of course, there are many other iPhone settings that can be changed for user privacy.