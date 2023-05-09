Apple is finally bringing Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to the iPad

Apple

Although Apple’s tablet computer has been Pro-oriented early, but in its software ecosystem, the important name Final Cut Pro has never appeared. The situation has finally changed now. Apple has just announced that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro will officially land on iPadOS on May 23. In the future, users can upgrade their workflow through the “instant and intuitive” multi-touch function.

In Final Cut Pro, you can use Magnetic Timeline to move clips precisely, and you can also draw and write directly on the video content with Apple Pencil. On devices equipped with the M2 chip, users can also use the hover function of the stylus to quickly browse and preview videos without touching the screen, and shortcut keys can also be used with the keyboard. If you’re using the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you can also edit HDR videos and bring accurate color grading with “Reference Mode.”

Final Cut Pro for iPad also offers Pro Camera Mode, which has the option of shooting in portrait or landscape orientation and allows users to monitor audio and manually control settings such as focus, exposure and white balance. On the M2 iPad Pro, you can record videos in ProRes format, and thanks to multi-cam video editing, short clips can also be automatically synchronized and support simultaneous editing. The app can also take advantage of Apple’s silicon and machine learning capabilities to shorten the time it takes to edit. Through the Scene Removal Mask tool, creators can easily remove or replace the background behind the subject, and the software has also prepared practical functions such as automatic scaling and noise removal.

Logic Pro brings a more intuitive control method for music creators. In addition to your fingers, you can also use Apple Pencil for precise editing and detailed track automation. A new audio browser is built into the app, which helps users find the ideal audio through dynamic filtering, and displays available instrument patches, audio patches, plug-in presets, samples, and loops in one place. Logic Pro also provides a professional mixer and more than 100 instrument and effect plug-ins, as well as beat creation and production tools for creators to create custom drum kits. Like Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro projects can be freely moved between iPad and Mac programs.

Finally, Final Cut Pro requires a model no lower than the M1 iPad to be used, and Logic Pro has a lower threshold, as long as it is equipped with a model no lower than the A12 chip. The monthly and annual fees of the two apps are HK$38 / NT$150 and HK$380 /NT$1,490 respectively. For those who want to experience it first, remember that Apple also has a one-month free trial opportunity.