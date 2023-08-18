Apple is finally taking the iPhone 11 out of stores

By Adrian Mühlroth | Aug 18, 2023 2:38 p.m

The iPhone 15 is in the starting blocks and Apple is cleaning up its budget. An older iPhone model is now disappearing completely from the store page.

Apple is preparing for the launch of the iPhone 15 and is removing a four-year-old predecessor from the range. Specifically, this is the iPhone 11 from 2019, which until recently was for sale directly from Apple.

Apple stops selling iPhone 11

When introducing a new iPhone, Apple usually keeps the previous models in the line-up and reduces prices to offer cheaper alternatives. The three latest iPhone generations – plus iPhone SE – can be found in the Apple Store. The iPhone 11 has therefore not been for sale as new since the launch of the iPhone 14 last year, because the more current generations are: 14, 13 and 12. The models that Apple offers on its site are all still in production – even the older iPhone 12. For the iPhone 11, on the other hand, the company just put the stock up for sale.

The device was therefore still offered as refurbished on the corresponding page in the Apple Store until the beginning of August. In Germany, however, the device can no longer be found on the website, as reported by the news portal “Itopnews”. Apple has also withdrawn the iPhone 11 from sale in other countries, as TECHBOOK found out – so this is not an isolated case. According to data from the Internet archive Wayback Machine, the smartphone was still available in the Apple Store Germany on August 4 and in the Apple Store USA on August 7.

Foto: Apple.com via Wayback Machine

iPhone 12 and 13 mini are next in line

With the launch of the iPhone 15, Apple will again reorganize its line-up and will probably stop selling the iPhone 12. This also means that the production of the older model will definitely end and it will only be available as a refurbished option at a reduced price. If the company stays true to the established scheme, Apple itself will only have the iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and the newly added iPhone 15. The iPhone 13 mini may also fall victim to this change. Last year, Apple already discontinued the iPhone 12 mini with the introduction of the iPhone 14. Demand for the mini iPhone fell short of expectations. So if you still want to buy an iPhone 13 mini from the official store, you don’t have much time to do so.

Of course, the fact that Apple has now completely stopped selling the iPhone 11 does not mean that the model can no longer be found anywhere. Older iPhones are often still available for sale from third-party providers years after they have been discontinued – as long as stock is still available.

