Apple, is generative AI the future? The new hires seem to suggest that

Apple is also working on its proprietary AI, following in the footsteps of the likes of Meta, Microsoft and Google. Not surprisingly, the Cupertino giant would be looking for AI talent around the worldaiming to consolidate its workforce in the Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI sector.

The news comes from the Economic Times, which explains that the Apple job postings related to AI have drastically increased over the last few months. In particular, in the last quarter the Bitten Apple would have started publishing a large number of job offers in the generative AI sector, in which it has never made any hiring so far.

What’s more, the open positions at the company it’s not just about the United Statesbut also Asia and Europe, suggesting that the team working on Apple’s AI will be the company’s first truly “global” one, after the Cupertino giant has been trying to condense all of its research and development at its California headquarters.

One of the advertisements placed online by Apple explains that “We are looking for a candidate with proven experience in the industry applied machine learning research. The responsibilities of this role include training large-scale language models and building distributed multi-modal models, implementing compact neutral networks on our company’s devices, and learning systems and policies to customize the experience in way from preserve user privacy“.

Unfortunately, Apple’s plans on AI have not yet been made official by the company: many thought that the Bitten Apple would talk about it during WWDC in June, expecting a profound AI overhaul of Siribut it didn’t arrive. At this point, it is possible that the next moves of the Cupertino giant will be revealed towards the end of 2023 or, even, at WWDC in 2024.