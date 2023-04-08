Apple’s Maps navigation app is being overhauled from the ground up. The revised version will gradually be made available to users. The question of the best card service quickly becomes a fundamental discussion. It is undisputed that it is a matter of taste and, above all, a matter of habit. Which service do you use longer, which layout appeals to you more. For many, the answer to the best sat nav is: Google. But Apple doesn’t want to let that sit on its own and wants to convince more users with an update. In 2015, Apple broke away from Google and started its own service. After initial difficulties, Apple Maps has become a worthy contender. But Apple’s maps service goes in depth: “With faster and more precise navigation, comprehensive views of streets, buildings, parks, airports and shopping centers as well as three-dimensional sights such as the Wiener Riesenrad in Austria, the Pula Arena in Croatia and Buda Castle in Hungary, it is now even easier and more pleasant to plan every trip,” promises the company. The service is now available in more than 200 countries. The update affects users in Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovenia. (c) Apple

“/> The map display is closer to reality. (c) Apple

“Maps has been rebuilt from the ground up, with better navigation, more detail, better location information, and notable features like Look Around and Natural Language Guidance,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services.

Clearer directions

When driving a car, the instruction “Turn left in 120 meters” is difficult and often leads to the wrong turn despite the navigation system. Siri should do better in the future. The so-called “Siri Natural Language Guidance” accepts more human directions, such as “Turn left at the next traffic light”. Lane guidance helps avoid turning and directional errors by putting the user in the correct lane before turning or entering a raised road. Speed ​​cameras inform the user when approaching a speed camera or red light on the route and they can see where they are on the map.

And with multi-stop route planning, users can plan up to 15 stops in advance and automatically sync routes from Mac and iPad to iPhone when they’re ready to set off.

Late, on time? – Share location

With the Share ETA feature, users can share their estimated time of arrival with family, friends and co-workers by just typing or asking Siri.

Instead of checking how long it takes you to the meeting point in the future, you simply send “Share ETA” and the recipients can see for themselves if there are delays or delays. Notorious latecomers in particular should use this function, which gives those who are waiting the opportunity to do something in the meantime.

Faster than the traffic radio

Without the hassle of typing: Users can safely and easily report an accident, hazard or speed limit along their route by letting Siri know “There’s an accident ahead” or “There’s something on the road”. Users can even report when the incidents shown on the map have been resolved while keeping their focus on the road.

(C) Apple “/> Points of interest will now be recognizable as such in Apple Maps. (C) Apple

Maps can also help drivers in Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland with certain EVs plan trips that include convenient charging stops by analyzing elevation changes and other factors along a route.

Train travelers in Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovenia can more easily find nearby train stations and pin their favorite lines. They also receive notifications when it’s time to get off at their stop.

Before a city trip

Maps offers interactive street-level imagery with high-resolution 3D photography and seamless transitions with Look Around. This means that users can go on a virtual tour of discovery. However, this function will only be available in Austria in the coming months.

Navigation in the mall

Shopping centers, they are loved and hated. They perceive the latter as an invention of sadists. It is the eternal struggle for supremacy over orientation. You are never where you would like to be. But this is where technology should help in the future. Apple Maps helps you navigate shopping malls without detours. The function should also soon be available for airports.



