If you’re an Apple fan hoping for a contemporary and affordable iPhone, you’ll have to wait a little longer. Apple doesn’t want to launch a modern new edition of the iPhone SE until much later, as we now have to find out.

Does it come or not? The Successor to the iPhone SE has already had a busy history, and the new Apple phone for bargain hunters isn’t even on the market yet.

The new iPhone SE won’t be available for another two years

The current situation: It was only announced a few weeks ago that Apple had resumed work on a 4th generation iPhone SE. Before that, the development was stopped. Well-known insider Ming-Chi Kuo broke the good news and has yet to say one Market launch next year out of.

Another specialist now contradicts this. Jeff Pu also believes in the new iPhone SE, but not in the sales launch that has been rumored so far. It’s more like one Product launch in 2025 out of. Saving foxes who are already greedily looking ahead to the coming year will have to be patient and wait longer again for an affordable iPhone to be presented (source: MacRumors).

The current iPhone SE was launched last year. Even then, with the home button and Touch ID, it was no longer really up-to-date:

iPhone SE 3: Apple’s new smartphone entry

Both insiders agree on the built-in 5G-Modems – an in-house development by Apple. This is to be built in the 4nm process from TSMC. However, in contrast to the more modern variants, it will probably only support sub-6GHz bands and will therefore have to do without mmWave. Ergo: Not the entire possible bandwidth is available for 5G.

iPhone 14 design is applied

Visually, the “iPhone SE 4” should be based on the previous iPhone 14 – 6,1-Zoll-OLED-Display included. Although Face ID has not yet been confirmed, the feature is still close. With such an iPhone SE, Apple would finally drop the old-fashioned design with a home button (Touch ID) and thick screen edges. But it will probably be at least two years before that happens.

