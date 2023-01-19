After the layoffs of Microsoft and some subsidiaries of the Google holding company (Alphabet), Apple remained the only major technology company not to have made any layoffs during the crisis in the sector. Each company is a story in itself. The layoffs decided by Twitter are different from those of Amazon, just as those of the payment giant Stripe cannot be put on the same level as those decided by companies that work with cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase.

But among all there is at least one lowest common denominator. The layoffs are a response to worsening macroeconomic conditions and the specter of an impending global recession. Conditions that also affect Apple. But the company led by Tim Cook appears to have stronger fundamentals to weather the winter of the digital economy.

The growth of new hires during the pandemic

According to various analyzes published by the American media, a closer look at what has happened in the last two years reveals another factor common to all the tech companies that have fired so far.

During the pandemic years they hired a lot to meet the explosion in demand for digital goods and services. Apple doesn’t. While for other companies, as turnover soared during the pandemic boom, so did new hires, Apple has maintained the same level of new hires among employees.

Between 2020 and 2022, according to data collected by CNBC by consulting the companies’ public documents, Microsoft increased its employees by 22%, hiring 40,000. Amazon, which employs 1.5 million people worldwide, has hired another 310,000 (+38%).

As well as Meta (13,000 people, +30%), and Google-Alphabet, which unlike the others has not fired the employees of the companies that are part of its core business (the search engine), but has fired around 300 people from some of its subsidiaries after hiring 21,000 (+15%) during the pandemic.

How much has Big Tech fired so far

The percentage of layoffs relative to the workforce during the pandemic therefore appears to be a correction for hiring bulimia. Twitter is a special case. He has fired the most percentage of people since Elon Musk took over the company (50% of its workforce, 3,700 people).

Amazon is the opposite example: the 18,000 job cuts represent 1% of the million and a half employees. Meta (the Facebook holding company) has laid off 11,000 of its 87,314 employees (14%). Microsoft 10,000 of 221,000 (5%). Stripe 1,100 of 8,100 (20%), as reported in a Washington Post chart.

Apple hired much less during the toughest months of Covid-19. Keeping the entry of new employees intact compared to what it has done since 2016. The growth in that period was 10,000 employees, in line with the historical headquarters, with a growth of 6.5%. A more cautious approach, analysts explain, which contributed to the stability of the company during the technological crisis, which is still ongoing.

This does not mean that the crisis also affects Apple. But from what has emerged so far, the only one to pay the price was the group’s CEO, Tim Cook, who last week agreed to cut his salary by 40%. However, he will earn a respectable figure: 49 million.

79% of laid-off workers have a new job within three months

The effect on the American and European labor market is being felt. According to data compiled by The Wall Street Journal analyzing open positions on LinkedIn, hiring in the technology, information and media sectors is at its lowest level since July 2020. However, nearly 40% of LinkedIn members who they changed jobs in november he stayed in the industry where he previously worked.

Others have left the technology sector to pursue professional services, such as law or accounting firms, or financial services. According to ZipRecruiter data from October, taken this time by the Washington Post, it takes a tech worker very little time to find a new job. In the US, about 37% of the laid-off tech workers surveyed found a new job within a month and 79% were hired within three months.