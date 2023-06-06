Apple is there: with iOS 17 comes the new automatic corrector for iPhone

Warning to readers: in this article, starting from the title, Italian grammar and spelling will be abused. Nothing, however, that hasn’t already been done by millions of iPhones that have been around for years (ma even Google and Android have their faults).

The news is that Apple, all’ultima WWDC which opened yesterday, announced in addition to the Vision Pro viewer, also a radical improvement of the iOS autocorrect function. A few seconds, among the many software and hardware innovations, which however gave Craig Federighi, vice president in charge of software development, the opportunity to play a pun that works well in English and a little less so in Italian: ” In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too”. “. One letter is enough to go from “fucking” to “ducking”, and the iPhone autocorrector has so far behaved like a gentleman, correcting one of the most widespread swear words in the English language every time, especially on this side of the Atlantic. To realize how popular “fuck” and its derivatives are, just watch any episode of Succession in the original version, where for a curious irony the children of the patriarch Logan Roy all have latest generation iPhones. Kendall, Siobhan, Roman and Connor, but also other characters from the successful TV series will therefore be happy to know that they won’t have to write the messages several times to convince the iPhone that they are really cursing: after the first few times the smartphone will understand by itself that they are not talking about ducks. And that will hopefully save you any more cussing directed at autocorrect.

How does it work

In iOS17 the autocorrect feature has been updated with a different language model, called a transformer, which assigns different levels of importance to various parts of words and their position in the sentence. So if we really always write “f” at the beginning of that word, well, maybe we really want to use that. And so Apple’s respectable censure of machine learning will be set aside in favor of one more accurate understanding what the user really wants.

The change also affects the design of the corrector, which will be able to “better support writing and writing automatic correction at the sentence level”, as read in a note from Apple, and will be able to recognize more types of grammatical errors. Contextual word suggestions will appear as you type, and just press the space bar to add the proposed term or complete the sentence, making text entry faster. There is hope for Italy toowhere we’re doing quite well on insults and profanity, and even the spelling of our equivalent of “fuck” has been correct for some years now: the two “z” are both lowercase, the bizarre capital “Z” has disappeared.

Right, between have and year the iPhone is still confusing, and there is plenty of room for improvement even with apostrophes. But it must be said that at least on the iPhone “which is” is offered without the article.

The system learns, but still not enough: a name of person or place initially considered wrong, is sometimes suggested as correct after some time. And to still use concealer and write profanity without problems just register “fuck” or its derivatives in the contacts list. A trick for professionals, which however becomes impossible to use with the many remote past tenses of Italian verbs: ate instead of eating, weighed instead of weight, damned instead of damage. Why the iPhone prefers accents remains a mystery, just as replacements remain a mystery completely random words: everyone will have his own collection, with its laughs and fools. To avoid both, so far the only solution was to deactivate the corrector: only with iOS 17, arriving in September, will we know if Apple really managed to make it truly intelligent.