Apple announced the launch of a redesigned Replay interface in the Apple Music streaming music service, allowing users to easily understand the songs, artists, albums, and music genres that individuals usually like to listen to. At the same time, it also announced the Apple Music year-end rankings, focusing on the top songs of 2022. , popular Shazam identification songs, and popular fitness songs with the most read lyrics.

The redesigned Replay interface will be opened through the website “music.apple.com/tw/replay”, and you can view insights such as personal past listening preferences when logging in to the Apple ID used by the personal Apple Music service.

However, users must accumulate enough music listening volume to view personal listening statistics through the Replay interface page and share them with others.

The currently redesigned Replay interface will be available in 39 localized language interfaces in 169 countries and regions where the Apple Music service is online. At the same time, Apple also emphasizes that the Replay interface also follows Apple’s privacy regulations and will not use all statistical data for marketing. , publicity, or advertising content, all data, except for users who share it with others, cannot be accessed by Apple and other Apple Music service users.

In the year-end list of the Apple Music service released this year, the collaboration work “STAY” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber became the number one hit song list this year. This song will be released in the summer of 2021. : Global” list for 51 consecutive days, and has not fallen out of the “Daily Top 100: Global” list since its launch, and has even ranked first in the “Daily Top 100” list in 69 countries and regions around the world.

In addition, hip-hop music continued to dominate the “Hot Songs” chart, accounting for a total of 32 of the top 100 songs of the year. Pop music followed closely with a total of 23 songs on the list, followed by R&B/soul music with a total of 11 songs on the list, while Latin music was fourth with a total of 8 songs on the list and fifth. It is a Japanese pop music, with a total of 6 songs on the list.

But the situation of the most read lyrics list is obviously different. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the original soundtrack of the Disney movie “Full House” ranks first. At the same time, among the 100 songs on the lyrics list, there are As many as 29 are in languages ​​other than English.

Meanwhile, British DJ Joel Corry’s “Head & Heart (feat. MNEK)” topped the Fitness Songs chart, which shows top hits on Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music’s workout playlist. “Head & Heart” was on the “Daily Top 100” list in 53 countries and regions around the world, and ranked in the top 20 in 12 countries and regions.

Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” ranked first on the Shazam recognition song chart. This is also the first time that Elton John has topped the Shazam recognition song global chart. The song topped the charts in 17 countries around the world, setting records for both singers and making them their first UK number one.

The top 5 identified songs also included Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Farruko’s “Pepas,” and Acraze’s “Do It To It (feat. Cherish).”

In addition, Apple Music’s 2022 artist of the year, Bad Bunny, became the first Latin artist to have the year’s hottest album with “Un Verano Sin Ti”. Just four months after its record-breaking release, Un Verano Sin Ti has become the most influential Latin album of all time.