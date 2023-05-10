Apple launches Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, which will be available on May 24 (13:57) – 20230510 – Hot Spots – Instant News

Some features of Final Cut Pro for iPad

‧New touch interface and easy-to-use multi-touch gestures

‧Use Apple Pencil to draw and write directly on video content

‧Can be used with a keyboard to speed up the workflow by using keyboard commands

‧Professional shooting mode can shoot high-quality video, monitor audio and available recording time, and manually adjust settings such as focus, exposure, and white balance

Some features of Logic Pro for iPad

‧Play software instruments with multi-touch gestures

‧iPad built-in microphone to record vocals or instruments

‧Able to use Apple Pencil to operate audio tracks

‧Connect a keyboard to use keyboard commands to speed up the production process

iPads and newer models that support M1 or A12 chips

Final Cut Pro supports iPads with the M1 chip and later, and Logic Pro supports iPads with the A12 Bionic chip and later. iPadOS 16.4 is required to use Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad.

