Apple launches iOS 17.3 beta 2 for iPhone with these new features

Apple Releases iOS 17.3 Beta 2 for iPhone, Introduces New Features

Apple has just launched the second beta of iOS 17.3 for the iPhone to developers, bringing with it a host of new features and updates. The release comes weeks after the rollout of iOS 17.3 beta 1 and is said to be a significant update for iPhone users.

However, just a day after its release, Apple has taken down the iOS 17.3 beta 2 due to an issue that caused some iPhones to crash when restarting.

What’s new in iOS 17.3 beta 2

The update to iOS 17.3 beta 2 includes some eagerly anticipated features such as collaborative Apple Music lists and an improved protection system against theft. The new protection feature adds an extra layer of security to safeguard against unauthorized access and tampering.

While iOS 17.3 beta 2 has been taken down for now, it is expected that the next beta update will bring even more significant developments.

How to download iOS 17.3 beta 2 on your iPhone

Apple has changed the process of downloading and installing beta updates for iOS 17.3. Any user can now download and install a developer beta version free of charge, without the need for developer status or payment. The process is simple and can be done by following the instructions in the Settings app.

iPhone models compatible with iOS 17.3

It is important to note that not all iPhone models are compatible with iOS 17.3. Only 20 iPhone models are able to install the new operating system, including the latest iPhone 15 series and the more recent models such as the iPhone SE 2022 and the iPhone 12 series.

As iOS 17.3 continues to undergo development and testing, iPhone users can look forward to a host of new features and improvements in the upcoming release. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated update for iPhone users.

