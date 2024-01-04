Home » Apple launches iOS 17.3 beta 2 for iPhone with these new features
Technology

Apple launches iOS 17.3 beta 2 for iPhone with these new features

by admin
Apple launches iOS 17.3 beta 2 for iPhone with these new features

Apple Releases iOS 17.3 Beta 2 for iPhone, Introduces New Features

Apple has just launched the second beta of iOS 17.3 for the iPhone to developers, bringing with it a host of new features and updates. The release comes weeks after the rollout of iOS 17.3 beta 1 and is said to be a significant update for iPhone users.

However, just a day after its release, Apple has taken down the iOS 17.3 beta 2 due to an issue that caused some iPhones to crash when restarting.

What’s new in iOS 17.3 beta 2

The update to iOS 17.3 beta 2 includes some eagerly anticipated features such as collaborative Apple Music lists and an improved protection system against theft. The new protection feature adds an extra layer of security to safeguard against unauthorized access and tampering.

While iOS 17.3 beta 2 has been taken down for now, it is expected that the next beta update will bring even more significant developments.

How to download iOS 17.3 beta 2 on your iPhone

Apple has changed the process of downloading and installing beta updates for iOS 17.3. Any user can now download and install a developer beta version free of charge, without the need for developer status or payment. The process is simple and can be done by following the instructions in the Settings app.

iPhone models compatible with iOS 17.3

It is important to note that not all iPhone models are compatible with iOS 17.3. Only 20 iPhone models are able to install the new operating system, including the latest iPhone 15 series and the more recent models such as the iPhone SE 2022 and the iPhone 12 series.

See also  More signals to indicate the presence of a threat

As iOS 17.3 continues to undergo development and testing, iPhone users can look forward to a host of new features and improvements in the upcoming release. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated update for iPhone users.

You may also like

Buying domains: What should you pay attention to...

Meloni, journalists and the climate of unjustified absence

Another Florida man claims his likeness was used...

What about the sharing economy?

New CHINESE phone is as powerful as a...

Drug abuse, children with an employee, a stop...

Brise Audio SHIROGANE Ultimate cable series debuts with...

The best-selling Bluetooth speaker on Amazon

From Ai Gen to virtual reality: here are...

Neptune is actually not that blue, and looks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy