In order to try new features as early as possible, some iPhone users will choose to use the public beta system, and some will even choose the developer Beta system. Apple divides the beta system into a public beta version and a developer version. The original intention is to allow developers in need to take the lead in developing with the latest system version. However, the developer beta version is often unstable and not suitable for daily use.

Ordinary users can only install the public beta version

Apple recently announced that it will implement new restrictions on the just-launched iOS 16.4 Beta version. General users can only use the public beta version of iOS. To use the developer Beta version, you need to become an Apple developer and log in with the corresponding Apple ID. iOS 16.4 Beta also has relative system changes. Developers click to open the Beta Updates option in the software update, and they will see iOS 16 Developer Beta and iOS 16 Public Beta, allowing users to choose which system version to update.

Plug system description file loopholes

In the past, iPhone users can install the public beta or developer version of the beta system as long as they download the corresponding system description file through a third-party website. Since iOS 16.4 Beta, the arrangement of downloading the description file to install different system versions will also be cancelled. For general users who want to try out new features, it is indeed safer to install the public beta system. As for those who really want to be the first to use the developer version, they can also pay an annual fee of $99 to join the Apple Developer Program.

Source: screenrant