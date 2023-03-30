Home Technology Apple launches standalone Apple Music Classical streaming service with over 5 million pieces of classical music #iOS 15.4 (191288)
Apple’s Apple Music Classical classical music streaming service contains more than 5 million pieces of classical music, including recommended playlists, high-quality playback, etc., and will be available for iOS 15.4 and above.

The previously announced Apple Music Classical classical music streaming service was finally officially launched today (3/28) with the iOS 16.4 version.

The predecessor of the Apple Music Classical service is Apple’s acquisition of the classical music streaming service Primephonic in 2021. It will operate in an independent form and use a different icon logo.

According to Apple’s instructions, the Apple Music Classical service has included more than 5 million pieces of classical music content in the early stage. At the same time, the service will be included in the existing Apple Music subscription plan, including the original Apple Music and Apple One subscribers can use it directly, but using Apple Music The voice control solution does not include Apple Music Classical service content.

Like the Apple Music service, the Apple Music Classical service is also provided by Apple with carefully selected recommended playlists, composer biographies, and music appreciation guides. 24-bit high-resolution lossless sound quality to play music.

At present, the Apple Music Classical service will be open to devices equipped with iOS 15.4 and above operating systems, and the Android platform version will also be launched later.

