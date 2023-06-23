Home » Apple launches visionOS SDK and developer lab to provide Vision Pro hardware testing
Apple launches visionOS SDK and developer lab to provide Vision Pro hardware testing

by admin
Developers have access to a variety of resources to help them design, develop, and test apps for Apple Vision Pro.

Apple released a new AR device Vision Pro on WWDC 23. The demonstration of native applications is quite amazing. The real objects and digital content in front of you can interact naturally, and the operation method is only through the subtle movements of your fingers. However, the emergence of new product categories also means that there must be a new third-party ecosystem to complement it. Apple officially launched the visionOS SDK today, making it easier for developers who are interested in developing content on this AR system to complete their works.

Apple Vision Pro has an all-new App Store where users can discover amazing apps and content.

The high price of Vision Pro is indeed impossible for every developer to start a set at their own expense, and there may be a learning curve in using it, because Apple will also start to launch in Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore and Singapore next month. A developer lab was opened in Tokyo, allowing developers to test the compatibility of apps on Vision Pro in person, and Apple engineers will also be present to provide support.

Xcode, which is used to develop Apple’s ecological apps, will also receive an update, adding the new Reality Composer Pro, allowing developers to preview and prepare 3D models, animations, images and sounds; in addition, there is a visionOS simulator to simulate apps in Vision Effect on Pro. Even better, Unity 3D app content and games will be able to be transferred to Apple Vision Pro to run.

