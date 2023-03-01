The PC market in recent decades has always been dominated by the Wintel alliance, but this situation seems to be ready to be broken. PCs based on ARM architecture have already proven their viability, and the Apple M1/M2 MacBook has already made a name for itself with ARM processors.

Although ARM PC is not the first one launched by Apple, Qualcomm and Microsoft have also cooperated to launch Windows computers with Snapdragon processors in the early years, and many manufacturers are launching related new products now. However, the previous ARM PC experience can’t be said to be very good, and the ARM PCs that the above two cooperate with are often two-in-one thin and light Notebooks. PC.

Until Apple launched the self-developed M1 and M2 series processors, it finally broke the low productivity image of ARM PC. Today’s MacBooks and even Mac workstations are using Apple ARM processors, and the capabilities of image rendering and graphics processing are not inferior to x86 processors. Even masterpieces such as “BIOHAZARD Village” in games have begun to turn to the Apple camp.

After nearly two years of development, Apple’s M-series processors have carved up a large biscuit in the PC market. As of 2022 Q3, Apple has captured 13.5% of the PC market, and it is expected to increase to 15% this year, most of which will use ARM processor.

In the next few years, ARM PCs will continue to grow rapidly. According to the CEO of market research firm Canalys, by 2026, half of cloud processors will use ARM chips, and 30% of PCs will be equipped with ARM processors. Change.