Apple will release the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors in October 2021, the flagship processor chip M1 Ultra in March 2022, and the new M2 chip in June 2022. The market believes that the next version of M2 “M2 Max” should officially debut in the near future. And suddenly appeared on the Internet, which is believed to be the running score of the M2 Max processor.

On November 30, 2022, the Geekbench Browser version of the benchmark software results website found a benchmark result for a brand new Mac computer. This computer is called “Mac14,6” and is equipped with an “Apple M2 Max” processor with a frequency of 3.54GHz and 12 cores. The page records that its single-core running score is “1853”, and the multi-core running score is “13855”.

Compared with the running score of the previous generation M1 Max processor chip, single-core “1746” and multi-core “12154”, the running score of this Mac computer equipped with the suspected latest processor increased by 6% in the single-core test, while The multi-core test has a 14% increase.

The reporter of the online media “9to5mac” described that this is not the performance improvement they imagined.

However, another test result was released on the Internet soon. The computer name of the other test result is also “Mac14,6”. , while the number of cores is the same as 12. The results of this running score show that the single-core test score is “2027”, and the multi-core test is “14888”. Compared with the M1 Max processor, it has a single-core 16% and a multi-core 22% performance improvement.

Referring to the comparison results, when the M2 was launched, compared to the M1 chip, the running score of the M2 chip was 11% for single-core and 19% for multi-core performance (also using Geekbench). “9to5mac” pointed out that compared with performance improvement, the processor focused more on the efficiency of power consumption.

It is rumored that Apple will launch a new 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Studio and Mac Pro. “9to5mac” predicts that the two online benchmark results represent the performance of the entry-level model and the flagship model respectively. .

