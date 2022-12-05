There were earlier rumors that Apple plans to release 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M2 processors this fall. However, it has already entered winter, but no new models have been released. It is estimated that the launch will be postponed until next year. A few days ago, a foreign website found that Apple is testing a new computer, which is estimated to be the above-mentioned new MacBook Pro machine.

According to the information displayed by the benchmark website Geekbench, a device named Mac14,6 was tested twice on November 30, and foreign media estimated that this is the new MacBook Pro mentioned above. The tested device is equipped with an Apple M2 Max processor, with 96GB RAM and macOS 13.2 system, two Geekbench 5 running scores, the single-core score is up to 1,889 points, and the multi-core score is up to 14,586 points.

The M2 Max is a 3.54GHz 12-core processor with 128KB L1 instruction cache, 64KB L1 data cache and 4MB L2 cache. From the results of this running score, it can be expected that Apple will give consumers the option to choose up to 96GB RAM, which is 50% more than the current MacBook Pro with up to 64GB RAM.

Information and picture source: mysmartprice

