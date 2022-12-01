For Mac users who are looking for top-level performance, they must be waiting for the news of the next-generation Apple M2 Max. There have been rumors that they will not see it this year, but there should be a chance early next year. So far, it seems to be true. Recently, in a well-known foreign running score database, there is a score of Apple M2 Max, single-core and multi-core have improved, especially multi-core, the performance has increased by as much as 20%.



Apple M2 Max running score appeared! Equipped with 12 cores, CPU performance increased by 20%

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed at the end of last month that the MacBook Pro equipped with the M2 chip is expected to debut in early 2023, and the time point should fall in March, because Apple has never held a conference in January or February in the past, and this year is also the same. The release of Mac Studio and Studio Display in March also means that there are only 4 months left and it is almost here.

Earlier, the Geekbench database showed the running score data of this new chip. From the CPU information below, you can see that the name says Apple M2 Max, equipped with 12 cores, the base clock is 3.54GHz, and there is also a 4MB L2 cache and 96GB of memory.

For reference, the picture below is the consolidated table of the foreign media Wccftech. Compared with the current M1 Max, the M1 Max has a single-core score of 1,750 points and a multi-core score of 12,200 points. It means that the core of the M2 Max report card is 10% faster, more The core has come to 20%.

It is worth mentioning that this is an early running score, which means that after the official launch, the score may be higher than this, which is quite exciting.

In terms of specifications, if the Geekbench information is true, the CPU core of the M2 Max will increase by 2 compared to the M1 Max (this is actually the same as the previous report), and the GPU should be equipped with 38 cores, which is 18 more, so the display performance is not good. It is also quite curious that there should be leapfrog growth by accident.

Compared with the latest Intel Core i9-13900K and AMD Ryzen 7950X, the gap is quite obvious. M2 Max is much behind, and the multi-core part is even lower than Intel’s previous generation i9-12900K. Of course, the power consumption ratio is another matter. up.

Regarding the M2 Max MacBook Pro, basically the appearance should not change much, or even be exactly the same, but we can expect that other color options may be available:



