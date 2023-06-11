Apple M2 Ultra Chip Benchmarks Released! The performance of the fastest chip in Apple’s history has increased by 20%

Apple’s new M2 Ultra chip benchmark results released! On the Geekbench 6 website. It shows that the performance of the M2 Ultra chip is 20% higher than that of the M1 Ultra chip. The overall performance is twice as fast as the previous Intel-based Mac Pro series, but the price is two times cheaper. The new Mac Studio and Mac Pro computers powered by the M2 Ultra chip, which will be Apple’s fastest chip ever, will go on sale next week.

The Geekbench 6 running score results show that the single-core and multi-core scores of the Mac Studio computer equipped with the M2 Ultra chip are as high as about 2800 and 21700, respectively. It shows that the M2 Ultra chip has a 20% increase in processor (CPU) performance than the M1 Ultra chip. As Apple advertises, the M2 Ultra chip is the fastest chip Apple has ever made.

Compared to the x86 architecture, the overall CPU performance of the new Mac Pro computers should be twice as fast as the fastest Intel-based Mac Pro computers (with 28-core Xeon W processors), but the new Mac Pro computers are priced at $6,999 , while the 28-core Intel model starts at $12,999, nearly double that.

