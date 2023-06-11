Home » Apple M2 Ultra Chip Benchmarks Released! The performance of the fastest chip in Apple’s history has increased by 20%
Technology

Apple M2 Ultra Chip Benchmarks Released! The performance of the fastest chip in Apple’s history has increased by 20%

by admin
Apple M2 Ultra Chip Benchmarks Released! The performance of the fastest chip in Apple’s history has increased by 20%

Apple’s new M2 Ultra chip benchmark results released! On the Geekbench 6 website. It shows that the performance of the M2 Ultra chip is 20% higher than that of the M1 Ultra chip. The overall performance is twice as fast as the previous Intel-based Mac Pro series, but the price is two times cheaper. The new Mac Studio and Mac Pro computers powered by the M2 Ultra chip, which will be Apple’s fastest chip ever, will go on sale next week.

The Geekbench 6 running score results show that the single-core and multi-core scores of the Mac Studio computer equipped with the M2 Ultra chip are as high as about 2800 and 21700, respectively. It shows that the M2 Ultra chip has a 20% increase in processor (CPU) performance than the M1 Ultra chip. As Apple advertises, the M2 Ultra chip is the fastest chip Apple has ever made.

Compared to the x86 architecture, the overall CPU performance of the new Mac Pro computers should be twice as fast as the fastest Intel-based Mac Pro computers (with 28-core Xeon W processors), but the new Mac Pro computers are priced at $6,999 , while the 28-core Intel model starts at $12,999, nearly double that.

More newspaper reports

See also  Xbox reveals new news about "My World: Legend"!Expected to join Xbox Game Pass | udn game corner

You may also like

Historical review OIS anti-vibration, dual lens and other...

Heating with green energy: Traffic lights continue to...

ChatGPT designs, together with a group of researchers,...

iOS 17 adds Call My Apple Watch, multiple...

Huawei P60 Pro test conclusion after 4 weeks...

€25 bonus + 3% interest on call money

M2 Ultra running score appeared! 20% faster than...

VW Touran 2.0 TDI im Test

Playing experience of “Quick Fighting Whirlwind 6”: a...

Motorola Moto G23 in the test: smartphone with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy