Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro or M2 Max: is it worth buying?

With the new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro, Apple has once again confirmed its independence from Intel.
Buyers can choose between 14 and 16-inch models with an M2 Pro or M2 Max chip.
Here we tell you what the model with the M2 Pro chip can do, for whom the purchase is worthwhile and which trick you can use to get it a few hundred euros cheaper*.
Improved graphics performance, better battery life – Apple doesn’t hold back when promoting the new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max. And why should it, after all, the laptop models that can be configured according to your own requirements are real power tools for everyone who has to rely on good equipment.
MacBook Pro M2 Pro and M2 Max (2023): The advantages at a glance
Admittedly, so much power costs money, of course. You can get the new M2 Pro chip from Apple for less than 2399 euros. For a MacBook Pro with M2 Max you even have to pay 2999 euros. In everyday life, when you primarily surf the web, write on your laptop and occasionally play games or stream films and series, the cheapest configuration is sufficient, if not even a MacBook Air with an M1 or M2 chip.
However, the additional CPU boost comes in handy for editing and rendering videos and images as well as for demanding gamers. Pushing the 2023 models, especially the M2 Max, to their limit is not that easy – good for those who want to be sure that the purchase is worthwhile in the long run.
Pro:
- Long battery life
- Clean design with clear edges
- Particularly bright display
- Lots of connections
- The MagSafe charging cable is back
- Built-in Touch ID sensor
- The Touch Bar, hated by many, has been left out
Contra
- Very high price with little prospect of a price drop any time soon
- Comparatively heavy
- Cannot be upgraded at will
Comparison: MacBook Pro with M2 vs. MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max
It is still a pity that Apple does not allow you to upgrade your device after purchase. So you have to think very carefully beforehand about how much RAM, which chip and how much memory you actually need in the long run. Otherwise, you may soon have to buy a new device that meets your demands and needs.
Still not sure which size and configuration suits you best? In our overview, we show you the differences between the different sized models.
|13 inches
MacBook Pro
|14 inches
MacBook Pro
|16 inches
MacBook Pro
|Preis
|from 1599.00 euros
|from 2399.00 euros
|from 2999.00 euros
|Chip
|M2
|M2 Pro oder M2 Max
|M2 Pro oder M2 Max
|random access memory
|8, 16 or 24GB
|16, 32, 64 or 96GB
|16, 32, 64 or 96GB
|Disk space (SSD)
|256 GB, 512 GB
1TB or 2TB
|512 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB or 8 TB
|512 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB or 8 TB
|CPU
|8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU
|Up to 12-core CPU, up to 38-core GPU
|12-Core CPU, 38-Core GPU
|Display
|Retina with 500 nits of brightness
|Liquid Retina XDR, 1,000 nits sustained (full screen mode), 1,600 nits peak brightness (HDR content only)
|Liquid Retina XDR, 1,000 nits sustained (full screen mode), 1,600 nits peak brightness (HDR content only)
|Camera
|720p FaceTime HD Kamera
|1080p FaceTime HD Kamera
|1080p FaceTime HD Kamera
|battery pack
|Up to 20 hours
|Up to 18 hours
|Up to 22 hours
|connections
|Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, 3.5mm headphone jack
|Three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack
|Three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack
|Miscellaneous
|Touch Bar und Touch ID
|Touch ID
|Touch ID
|Weight
|1.4 Kilograms
|1.6 Kilograms
|2.15 Kilograms
|What: Apple
Apple MacBook Pro (2023) with M2 Pro chip: is it worth buying?
Now it has to be said that Apple has already made a technological quantum leap with the M1 chip. The M2 Pro and M2 Max are even more efficient, but you can still work very well with a previous model for a few more years. The question of whether you should get a new MacBook Pro is therefore less about the chip and more about the rest of the configuration of your current laptop. Is there enough RAM, would you like more storage space, do you want to benefit from the better display brightness because you like to work outside, or should the battery last longer? Then an upgrade to a device with the M2 Pro or M2 Max could be worthwhile.
Especially if you are still working with an older MacBook Air with an Intel chip and often have many tabs open, you may be bothered by the fact that the laptop is quite slow. With a new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro or M2 Max, the annoying fan noise is gone and the increase in performance is clearly noticeable. The upgrade is definitely recommended here, as the work is made much easier.
Buy a MacBook Pro with M2 Pro or M2 Max – this is how you get your favorite model cheaper
As is usual with all Apple products, prices fall very slowly over time. Nevertheless, we were able to find some good deals for you that you can use to save some money even with the expensive MacBook Pro from 2023.
The trick: If you do not attach importance to an invoice with VAT shown, you can fall back on offers that point out the differential taxation according to § 25a UStG. This can save you a few hundred euros.