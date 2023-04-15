Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro or M2 Max: is it worth buying?

PR/Business Insider

With the new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro, Apple has once again confirmed its independence from Intel. Buyers can choose between 14 and 16-inch models with an M2 Pro or M2 Max chip. Here we tell you what the model with the M2 Pro chip can do, for whom the purchase is worthwhile and which trick you can use to get it a few hundred euros cheaper*.



Improved graphics performance, better battery life – Apple doesn’t hold back when promoting the new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max. And why should it, after all, the laptop models that can be configured according to your own requirements are real power tools for everyone who has to rely on good equipment.

MacBook Pro M2 Pro and M2 Max (2023): The advantages at a glance

Admittedly, so much power costs money, of course. You can get the new M2 Pro chip from Apple for less than 2399 euros. For a MacBook Pro with M2 Max you even have to pay 2999 euros. In everyday life, when you primarily surf the web, write on your laptop and occasionally play games or stream films and series, the cheapest configuration is sufficient, if not even a MacBook Air with an M1 or M2 chip.

However, the additional CPU boost comes in handy for editing and rendering videos and images as well as for demanding gamers. Pushing the 2023 models, especially the M2 Max, to their limit is not that easy – good for those who want to be sure that the purchase is worthwhile in the long run.

Pro:

Long battery life

Clean design with clear edges

Particularly bright display

Lots of connections

The MagSafe charging cable is back

Built-in Touch ID sensor

The Touch Bar, hated by many, has been left out

Contra

Very high price with little prospect of a price drop any time soon

Comparatively heavy

Cannot be upgraded at will

Comparison: MacBook Pro with M2 vs. MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max

It is still a pity that Apple does not allow you to upgrade your device after purchase. So you have to think very carefully beforehand about how much RAM, which chip and how much memory you actually need in the long run. Otherwise, you may soon have to buy a new device that meets your demands and needs.

Still not sure which size and configuration suits you best? In our overview, we show you the differences between the different sized models.

13 inches

MacBook Pro 14 inches

MacBook Pro 16 inches

MacBook Pro Preis from 1599.00 euros from 2399.00 euros from 2999.00 euros Chip M2 M2 Pro oder M2 Max M2 Pro oder M2 Max random access memory 8, 16 or 24GB 16, 32, 64 or 96GB 16, 32, 64 or 96GB Disk space (SSD) 256 GB, 512 GB

1TB or 2TB 512 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB or 8 TB 512 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB or 8 TB CPU 8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU Up to 12-core CPU, up to 38-core GPU 12-Core CPU, 38-Core GPU Display Retina with 500 nits of brightness Liquid Retina XDR, 1,000 nits sustained (full screen mode), 1,600 nits peak brightness (HDR content only) Liquid Retina XDR, 1,000 nits sustained (full screen mode), 1,600 nits peak brightness (HDR content only) Camera 720p FaceTime HD Kamera 1080p FaceTime HD Kamera 1080p FaceTime HD Kamera battery pack Up to 20 hours Up to 18 hours Up to 22 hours connections Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, 3.5mm headphone jack Three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack Three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack Miscellaneous Touch Bar und Touch ID Touch ID Touch ID Weight 1.4 Kilograms 1.6 Kilograms 2.15 Kilograms What: Apple

Apple MacBook Pro (2023) with M2 Pro chip: is it worth buying?

Now it has to be said that Apple has already made a technological quantum leap with the M1 chip. The M2 Pro and M2 Max are even more efficient, but you can still work very well with a previous model for a few more years. The question of whether you should get a new MacBook Pro is therefore less about the chip and more about the rest of the configuration of your current laptop. Is there enough RAM, would you like more storage space, do you want to benefit from the better display brightness because you like to work outside, or should the battery last longer? Then an upgrade to a device with the M2 Pro or M2 Max could be worthwhile.

Especially if you are still working with an older MacBook Air with an Intel chip and often have many tabs open, you may be bothered by the fact that the laptop is quite slow. With a new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro or M2 Max, the annoying fan noise is gone and the increase in performance is clearly noticeable. The upgrade is definitely recommended here, as the work is made much easier.

Buy a MacBook Pro with M2 Pro or M2 Max – this is how you get your favorite model cheaper

As is usual with all Apple products, prices fall very slowly over time. Nevertheless, we were able to find some good deals for you that you can use to save some money even with the expensive MacBook Pro from 2023.

The trick: If you do not attach importance to an invoice with VAT shown, you can fall back on offers that point out the differential taxation according to § 25a UStG. This can save you a few hundred euros.



