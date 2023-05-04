Since MagSafe was launched from the iPhone 12 series, in recent years, in addition to Apple and third-party accessory brands, a variety of different types of MagSafe accessories have also been launched. Among them, if you want the convenience of magnetic charging for iPhone 12 (including) and later iPhones that support MagSafe, choosing Apple’s original MagSafe charger is still a relatively stable choice. After the recent update of the AirPods series, the Apple MagSafe charger has also released the latest firmware upgrade!



Apple MagSafe Charger has released the latest firmware update, hurry up and optimize iPhone magnetic charging!

Since MagSafe was launched together with the iPhone 12 series in the fall of 2020, there are currently more and more MagSafe accessories from Apple’s official and third-party accessory brands. If you want to get the best performance from MagSafe magnetic charging, in addition to maintaining the charging temperature can increase Its charging efficiency, Apple officials also from time to time through firmware upgrades to improve the optimization of MagSafe devices.

Since the launch of the MagSafe charger, the official has silently provided multiple updates for the MagSafe charger. Recently, the third firmware update has been released. The version is 10M1821, which is higher than the previous 10M229 firmware. However, in the setting app, the firmware number viewed will be a different version number, and the firmware version will be displayed as version 255.0.0.0 (the previous firmware was 247.0.0.0).

How to check the firmware version of the MagSafe charger? and how to update?

Because Apple’s MagSafe charger update firmware does not have an exclusive update page for iOS, iPadOS or macOS, how do you check your own MagSafe charger version? First, put the iPhone on the MagSafe charger and start connecting and charging, then go to the Apple MagSafe charger under “Settings > General > About This Device”, you can see the device information page below, if you see the firmware version 258.0.0.0, it means it has been updated to the latest version!



It is said that to update the MagSafe charger, it needs to be connected to the Wi-Fi network during magnetic charging, and it will be automatically updated after a certain period of time. Therefore, when I usually work, I put the idle iPhone directly on the MagSafe charger to charge it, so I have silently updated to the latest version when checking the version.

As for the new features or bug fixes in Apple’s MagSafe charger firmware update, it is uncertain, but because the iPhone 14 and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) updates were only recently released, it is speculated that these differences may be addressed. The device is optimized for correction.



