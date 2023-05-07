The iPad has long been more than just an entertainment machine for surfing or streaming. In recent years, Apple has turned the tablet into a real work tool. The next step follows with iPadOS 17. A function receives an important update.

WWDC, Apple’s big developer conference, starts in about a month. There, the US group will present a series of operating system updates for its devices. iPadOS will probably receive a little more attention than in previous years. In addition to customizable lock screens, Apple seems wanting to fill some functional gaps in the Stage Manager.

iPadOS 17: Stage Manager gets innovations for working on external displays

In conversation are one Webcam support for external monitors and audio output source settings. That’s what an insider claims on Twitter, who has been right several times in the past. In addition, streaming with multiple audio/video sources should also be possible when the Stage Manager is activated (via iMore).

If an external display is connected, the Resize Dock. And: If the iPad display goes into sleep mode, it should external display stay on. These two features in particular should make working on external displays more comfortable in the future.

A turning point for iPad and iPhone users

Customizable lock screens and an upgraded stage manager aren’t the only innovations that Apple supposedly has in store for iPadOS 17. The health app should also make the leap from the iPhone to the iPad and, among other things, get more display space for displaying health data.

European iPhone and iPad users are even facing a real turning point. Under pressure from the EU, Apple should open its mobile devices and allow sideloading – i.e. installing apps outside of the app store.