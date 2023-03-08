Apple has only been offering its iPhones without a power supply since 2020. According to the company, the decision has environmental reasons. That may be the case, but the group also saves a lot of money!

At the launch of the iPhone 12 series, Apple announced that neither the wired earpods nor the 5-watt power adapter would be included in the scope of delivery. Since then, all new iPhones have actually been delivered without this accessory. For smartphone buyers, however, the innovation caused an uproar and a lot of trouble. The company was accused of greed. However, Apple did not name the profit as the official reason, but environmental protection. According to this, almost everyone already has a power supply unit at home.

Apple’s profit increased by 6 billion euros

Nevertheless, Apple was able to benefit properly by omitting the accessories in the scope of delivery. According to the market researchers from “CSS Insights”, Apple saved a total of 6 billion euros between October 2020 and spring 2022 by switching.

Since then, not only the flagship models iPhone 12, 13 and 14, but also the iPhone Mini and SE no longer come with headphones and the power supply unit. However, the new procedure did not change anything for buyers. New iPhones were and will continue to be slightly more expensive than their predecessors. However, the savings for the group are not only due to the fact that Apple saves on the hardware.

Savings also on packaging and transport

In addition to the lower hardware costs, falling expenses for packaging and transport are also important. The iPhone boxes are now smaller. That means less cardboard and above all more iPhones per pallet. Logically, in the transport trade you pay by volume. Say per pallet or, on a larger scale, per shipping container. With around 190 million iPhones sold between October 2020 and March 2022, the costs fell immensely.

In addition, there are sales that you may not have on the screen at first. Because not everyone already has a power adapter or headphones, as Apple claims. Apple has sold an estimated additional accessories worth around 270 million euros since the changeover.

Conclusion: win-win situation for Apple

In the end, Apple makes high profits and does something for its own environmental balance. The loss in connection with Apple’s balance sheet growth may cause displeasure among customers. However, one should not forget that the economical use of resources affects us all.

