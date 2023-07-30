Apple May Bring ‘Game Mode’ Feature from macOS Sonoma to iOS Devices

Apple Rumored to Bring macOS Sonoma’s ‘Game Mode’ Feature to iOS Devices

During the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, Apple unveiled macOS 14 Sonoma, which includes a new design feature called “Game Mode.” This feature allows the system to allocate more computing resources to enhance game operations and reduce Bluetooth latency, resulting in smoother gameplay for users using headphones to transmit sound and control handsets. Interestingly, the latest iOS 17 beta 4 release seems to indicate that Apple has plans to introduce a similar “game mode” to the iPhone and iPad.

Compared to Mac devices, the iPhone and iPad have a wide range of game content, including many PC-level games. Introducing the “Game Mode” to iOS devices would greatly enhance the gaming experience for users. Android phones have already implemented similar built-in game mode features to optimize game execution performance. Therefore, Apple’s decision to add this feature to the iPhone and iPad is an attempt to meet the growing market demand for mobile gaming.

However, it is important to note that Apple has not officially announced the addition of “Game Mode” to the iPhone and iPad. Currently, evidence of this feature can only be found in the program description of the iOS 17 beta 4’s code. Specific details about the “Game Mode” implementation on iOS devices will have to wait for an official announcement from Apple in the future.

