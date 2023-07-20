Apple may soon launch its own Artificial Intelligence, Apple Gpt

Among the technological giants so far it is the great absentee. But Bloomberg has created a breach in the wall of silence around Apple’s plans, revealing that Cupertino is also developing its artificial intelligence. Better. He is developing his own large language model. To understand each other, your own ChatGpt.

The news at the moment has not been denied by Apple. And yesterday Wall Street, as soon as it read the agency, reacted by pushing the company’s stock by more than one percentage point. Cupertino wants to play this game. Like Microsoft, which has invested significant amounts and entered into strategic partnerships to develop its AI-based offering. Together with Google, Amazon, Meta, Twitter.

Apple and machine learning

The most famous of names was missing in this race. And what the average Americans reveal suggests that Just is taking the issue of artificial intelligence very seriously, working on its own system to be integrated into its future products. Even if “artificial intelligence” is not read anywhere, Apple preferring to use a more academic term, perhaps more correct: “machine learning of machines”.

Apple has so far been very secretive about its plans. And it has remained sidelined in the debate. We only know that it has forbidden its employees to use ChatGpt, the chatbot developed by OpenAi (Microsoft galaxy), for fear that through its algorithms industrial secrets could be stolen and disseminated. But the race for new digital gold, which is expected to reach a value of 1.3 trillion dollars by 2030, could not see it ruled out. The market demands it. Investors are asking for it.

The “Ajax” division and the run-up to the other technological giants

Apple will not start from scratch. It already has an internal AI business unit called Ajax. Inside, a small team of engineers has built a chatbot that some call “Apple GPT,” Bloomberg reported. Access to the chatbot would currently be limited within Apple. According to reports from Bloomberg, some Apple employees believe that the company is aiming for a significant announcement on artificial intelligence. An announcement to the general public that could arrive in the coming months.

In addition to large language patterns, Apple already uses machine learning in its products — from Siri’s voice recognition to the Photos app’s ability to detect faces and pets. Language models are the last step in this path.

For some, Apple is already moving too late compared to its main competitors: Google has already launched Bard, Microsoft has made ChatGpt very popular with OpenAi, Meta has launched its Llama, while Twitter with Musk aims to develop a newco called XAi. But the market has just opened. And the game is still to be played.

