Home Technology Apple Mixed Reality Gear Could Be Unveiled at WWDC This June
Technology

Apple Mixed Reality Gear Could Be Unveiled at WWDC This June

by admin
Apple Mixed Reality Gear Could Be Unveiled at WWDC This June

People attend a keynote address event during the 2022 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference WWDC22 at the Apple Park in Cupertino, California, the United States, June 6, 2022. U.S. tech company Apple Inc. on Monday kicked off its annual WWDC with the introduction of a new chip, laptops and operating systems. (Photo by Wu Xiaoling/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Apple’s mixed reality device, which has only heard the sound of stairs, seems to finally have a more definite launch date. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple will officially announce this “Reality Pro” at the annual developer conference WWDC 2023 in June this year. It is said that Apple planned to announce new products in April, but it needs a little more time to deal with software and hardware issues, but after all, it is in time to let developers try it out first.

It is reported that the price of Apple Reality Pro will be as high as $3,000, but the user experience will not be available in other brands of high-end models, including 4K display per eye, controller-free interaction and more advanced body tracking, etc., while built-in M2 and other A graphics chip, powered by an external battery. The software system is pre-loaded with iOS-style xrOS, which uses finger pinching and voice operations to interact. At the same time, there will be a variety of health tracking functions, as well as full-body FaceTime video, and even the ability to use Siri to create apps.

It is rumored that Apple’s first mixed reality device is aimed at creators and enthusiasts, and the appearance of WWDC is to allow developers to get to know this product first. It is said that it will not be launched until 2024, and the price seems to refer to the $1,500 level of market competitors.

You may also like

James Webb space telescope captures galaxy a billion...

AI Generated Mario Levels: MarioGPT – PCM

Payday seems to be getting a movie and...

Big, Bad Destiny 2: Lightfall Preview Trailer –...

AI has begun to conquer another field, you...

Apple Mixed Reality Gear Could Be Unveiled at...

Please consider upgrading carefully!! AMD Adrenalin 23.2.1 version...

This time, the development of city construction “Beyond...

The “Monster Hunter Rise: Breaking Dawn” event mission...

Use Your Smartphone as an Xbox Remote –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy