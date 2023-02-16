Home Technology Apple Mixed Reality Gear Could Be Unveiled at WWDC This June
Apple Mixed Reality Gear Could Be Unveiled at WWDC This June

Apple’s mixed reality device, which has only heard the sound of stairs, seems to finally have a more definite launch date. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple will officially announce this “Reality Pro” at the annual developer conference WWDC 2023 in June this year. It is said that Apple planned to announce new products in April, but it needs a little more time to deal with software and hardware issues, but after all, it is in time to let developers try it out first.

It is reported that the price of Apple Reality Pro will be as high as $3,000, but the user experience will not be available in other brands of high-end models, including 4K display per eye, controller-free interaction and more advanced body tracking, etc., while built-in M2 and other A graphics chip, powered by an external battery. The software system is pre-loaded with iOS-style xrOS, which uses finger pinching and voice operations to interact. At the same time, there will be a variety of health tracking functions, as well as full-body FaceTime video, and even the ability to use Siri to create apps.

It is rumored that Apple’s first mixed reality device is aimed at creators and enthusiasts, and the appearance of WWDC is to allow developers to get to know this product first. It is said that it will not be launched until 2024, and the price seems to refer to the $1,500 level of market competitors.

