Apple Music and Dolby Atmos tested

Mercedes turns four models into moving concert halls. Apple Music and Dolby Atmos make it possible. It sounds best in the Maybach. But only if you are a VIP.

Dhe car is ideal for listening to music in it. The sound inventors adjust the sound of the audio system precisely to the room. Your colleagues who build loudspeakers for the living room do not know the spatial conditions. Every room looks different. You have to hope that the listener will place the speakers correctly and they will sound good in the room. In addition, many more speakers can be hidden behind the paneling in the interior of the car: front, rear and on the sides.

Such a surround system is expensive to install at home because the speakers are in the way and have to be wired. At some point, car manufacturers like Audi, BMW or Mercedes even took on the roof lining, installed loudspeakers there and called the whole thing 3D sound. But what for?