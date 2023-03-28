Home Technology Apple Music Classical is now live
Technology

Apple Music Classical is now live

by admin
Apple Music Classical is now live

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 04: Composer Nicholas Dodd performs on stage accompanied by The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra during The Sound of 007 in concert at The Royal Albert Hall on October 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for EON Productions & Prime Video)

As planned, Apple Music Classical, which mainly promotes classical music, is officially launched globally today. It currently contains more than 5 million works in its music library, and the service will be covered in the Apple Music subscription. Except for “Voice on Demand” subscribers, other Apple Music / Apple One subscribers of different categories will be able to use it directly.

Apple Music Classic will initially only be available to devices with a system version of iOS 15.4 or higher, and the Android version will come later. When listening, users can choose 192kHz / 24-bit high-resolution lossless sound quality, and can experience the immersion brought by spatial audio through Dolby Atmos. In addition, the official will also provide users with “campaign recommendations and hundreds of carefully selected playlists, insightful composer biographies, in-depth appreciation guides for many important works, and simple and intuitive browsing functions.”

See also  The Last of Us Proves Activision Blizzard Acquisition Shouldn't Be a Problem, Activision Exec Says - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

You may also like

The all-in-one version of DJI flying glasses finally...

Cannondale, new LAB71 version for the Topstone Carbon...

What is Take it Down, the site to...

reservations finally open also on Amazon Italy

Resident Evil 4 Remake／Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter...

What is Take it Down, the site to...

Alibaba plans to split into six companies

PETA condemns production of power rings after horses...

How to create a video podcast or vodcast

“The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” releases videos...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy