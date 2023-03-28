LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 04: Composer Nicholas Dodd performs on stage accompanied by The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra during The Sound of 007 in concert at The Royal Albert Hall on October 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for EON Productions & Prime Video)

As planned, Apple Music Classical, which mainly promotes classical music, is officially launched globally today. It currently contains more than 5 million works in its music library, and the service will be covered in the Apple Music subscription. Except for “Voice on Demand” subscribers, other Apple Music / Apple One subscribers of different categories will be able to use it directly.

Apple Music Classic will initially only be available to devices with a system version of iOS 15.4 or higher, and the Android version will come later. When listening, users can choose 192kHz / 24-bit high-resolution lossless sound quality, and can experience the immersion brought by spatial audio through Dolby Atmos. In addition, the official will also provide users with “campaign recommendations and hundreds of carefully selected playlists, insightful composer biographies, in-depth appreciation guides for many important works, and simple and intuitive browsing functions.”

◤Fruit powder fast grab and kill within a limited time◢

iPhone 14 new color is limited to snap up, and you can get 1000% off SALE when you spend 20,000 codes

Pre-order iphone14 yellow, free premium shell sticker set

Grab a new machine and buy all iPhone 14 peripherals at once

Just love old phones and buy iPhone 13 to save money

AirPods discount up to 2,000 for a limited time