Apple Music disruption solved: Which services were affected?

Have you recently had problems with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass? Apple just announced an outage for these services and the notification of their resolution. Who was affected and what was going on?

It’s always frustrating when a service you’re trying to use isn’t working. In order to be able to better assess whether it is due to a local problem or to Apple itself, official reports are very helpful. Apple monitors its services to disturbances, which affect either some or all users of a service, to be able to act immediately. Our message is intended to keep you informed of the issues and the potential impact. Several Apple services were affected by the disruption. Apple has now announced that it has fixed the problem.

Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass reported disruption! details of the issue

On June 27, 2023, 3:05 a.m., there was a failure in the Apple services Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass. It was announced by the technology company Apple on 06/27/2023, 12:03 p.m. and lasted until 06/27/2023, 05:30 a.m. A total of 5 services were affected by the disruption. The disruption lasted 2.4 hours.

Apple estimates the extent of the disruption as follows:

“Users may not have been able to sign in. Some users were affected.”

Who Helps with Apple Troubles?

Are you experiencing a different issue with one of Apple’s services, or do you want personal help? It is always possible that you have discovered an unreported fault or need further assistance. On the Apple support page you can contact the Apple support staff with your individual problem. You can also find answers, manuals, and in-depth technical articles on other service-related matters.

What can I do with Apple Music?

Apple Music gives you access to an extensive range of music content. Apple Music lets you stream and download millions of songs, discover albums, playlists and radio stations, and get personalized music recommendations. You can follow your favorite artists and songs, create your own playlists and listen to music offline. Apple Music also offers exclusive content, live radio stations and live concert recordings. You can enjoy Apple Music on your Apple devices, Windows and Android devices. Apple Music allows you to discover, share and enjoy your passion for music.

