I wonder if any Apple Music users have encountered strange situations when using the app recently? A few days ago, a Reddit user shared that the Apple Music app would strangely display playlists belonging to others, and an unknown playlist was merged with the user’s existing playlist.

A few days ago, a Reddit user shared that there was a problem with the use of Apple Music. In addition to strangely displaying playlists belonging to others, and unknown playlists were merged with the user’s existing playlists, some of the user’s playlists were Use is unrecognizable, and even disappears quietly.

Users who encountered the above situation said that canceling and re-syncing Apple Music can solve the problem, but most users cannot rely on this method to solve the problem. Fortunately, this vulnerability only occurs in the iOS version of the Apple Music app, and the macOS version is not affected.

Source: MacRumors