Home Technology Apple Music has been revealed to have a bug, and users report strange display of other people’s playlists – ezone.hk – Tech Focus – Digital
Technology

Apple Music has been revealed to have a bug, and users report strange display of other people’s playlists – ezone.hk – Tech Focus – Digital

by admin
Apple Music has been revealed to have a bug, and users report strange display of other people’s playlists – ezone.hk – Tech Focus – Digital

I wonder if any Apple Music users have encountered strange situations when using the app recently? A few days ago, a Reddit user shared that the Apple Music app would strangely display playlists belonging to others, and an unknown playlist was merged with the user’s existing playlist.

【Click here】immediately, use the app to watch more product unboxing videos

A few days ago, a Reddit user shared that there was a problem with the use of Apple Music. In addition to strangely displaying playlists belonging to others, and unknown playlists were merged with the user’s existing playlists, some of the user’s playlists were Use is unrecognizable, and even disappears quietly.

Users who encountered the above situation said that canceling and re-syncing Apple Music can solve the problem, but most users cannot rely on this method to solve the problem. Fortunately, this vulnerability only occurs in the iOS version of the Apple Music app, and the macOS version is not affected.

[Related reports]Double verification can be forcibly closed FB IG once exploded a serious login vulnerability

【Related reports】Tesla App suspected to have a bug? Canadian man accidentally unlocked and drove off someone else’s Model 3

【Related reports】Microsoft Bing Chat GPT special event demonstration also has a bug! Search Engine Researcher Reveals 3 Big Mistakes!

Source: MacRumors

See also  Unbelievable, but true: Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard

You may also like

Are you familiar with misophonia? It is a...

Deutsche Telekom is said to have signed a...

Do-re-mi -fa-sol-la-AI… – the Republic

[email protected] has released more than 3,000 independent games...

WithSecure Products: Vulnerability Allows Denial of Service

Epic Games Demonstrates Realistic Effects with Unreal Engine...

Energy and sustainability in tomorrow’s tourism

Valve warns that “Absolute Force 2” beta test...

Gambled: Unregulated online gambling with in-game items

Foreign Youtubers dismantled and repaired the crushed iPhone...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy