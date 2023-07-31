Apple Music Malfunction Solved: What Happened?

Have you had problems with Apple Music, Apple Music Radio, Podcasts or Radio recently? Apple just announced an outage for these services and the notification of their resolution. Who was affected and what was going on?

It’s always frustrating when a service you’re trying to use isn’t working. In order to be able to better assess whether it is due to a local problem or to Apple itself, official reports are very helpful. disturbances, affecting either some or all users of an Apple service, will be announced by Apple in a timely manner to inform users of the disruption and the impact on users. Several Apple services were affected by the disruption. Apple has now announced that it has fixed the problem.

Apple Music, Apple Music Radio, Podcasts and Radio Malfunction Reported! details of the issue

On July 27th, 2023, 00:07 a.m. there was a failure in the Apple services Apple Music, Apple Music Radio, Podcasts and Radio. It was announced by the technology company Apple on 07/29/2023, 04:45 a.m. and lasted until 07/27/2023, 00:49 a.m. A total of 4 services were affected by the disruption. The disruption lasted 42 minutes.

Apple estimates the extent of the disruption as follows:

“Users may have had intermittent issues with this service. Some users were affected.”

Who Helps with Apple Troubles?

Another Apple glitch giving you trouble or need more specific information? It is always possible that you have discovered a problem that has not yet been reported or that your individual problem is better handled by support. On the Apple support page you can contact the Apple support staff with your individual problem. You can also find answers, manuals, and in-depth technical articles on other service-related matters.

What can I do with Apple Music?

Apple Music gives you access to an extensive range of music content. Apple Music lets you stream and download millions of songs, discover albums, playlists and radio stations, and get personalized music recommendations. You can follow your favorite artists and songs, create your own playlists and listen to music offline. Apple Music also offers exclusive content, live radio stations and live concert recordings. You can enjoy Apple Music on your Apple devices, Windows and Android devices. Apple Music allows you to discover, share and enjoy your passion for music.

