In 2019 and 2020, Apple added dynamic lyrics display to the Music apps for iOS, iPadOS, and MacOS successively. When the song is playing, the lyrics will be displayed synchronously.Now even the web version has added this function. For friends who use Windows PC, as long as the Apple Music for the webSign in to your AppleID account to use it.

Apple Music Web Adds Dynamic Lyrics

In fact, dynamic lyrics display is not new. Many music streaming platforms have similar functions, but most of them can only use related applications. At present, Windows PC users, when using iTunes to play music from Apple Music, Although the lyrics can be displayed, there is no dynamic lyrics display effect, so this time, the relevant functions are directly added to the web version, which is more convenient for users to use.

Apple Music on the web

https://music.apple.com/