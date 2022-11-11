Home Technology Apple Music on the Web Adds Dynamic Lyric Display – PCM
Technology

Apple Music on the Web Adds Dynamic Lyric Display – PCM

by admin
Apple Music on the Web Adds Dynamic Lyric Display – PCM

In 2019 and 2020, Apple added dynamic lyrics display to the Music apps for iOS, iPadOS, and MacOS successively. When the song is playing, the lyrics will be displayed synchronously.Now even the web version has added this function. For friends who use Windows PC, as long as the Apple Music for the webSign in to your AppleID account to use it.

Apple Music Web Adds Dynamic Lyrics

In fact, dynamic lyrics display is not new. Many music streaming platforms have similar functions, but most of them can only use related applications. At present, Windows PC users, when using iTunes to play music from Apple Music, Although the lyrics can be displayed, there is no dynamic lyrics display effect, so this time, the relevant functions are directly added to the web version, which is more convenient for users to use.

Apple Music on the web
https://music.apple.com/

See also  The exciting adventure of the world of Cthulhu Mythos "Sherlock Holmes: Awakening" remake is released- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

You may also like

Don’t know what song to accompany when reading,...

Elon Musk’s philosophy: “Only the paranoid survive”

Videos, payments and ecommerce. Musk explains his Twitter...

[The lightest weight is only 69g]CORSAIR’s new Katar...

Videos, payments and ecommerce. Musk explains his Twitter...

The new hero and heroine of “Fate of...

3 things to know about Single’s Day, waiting...

The once blurry galaxy is clear under the...

Intel NUC is 10 years old! But what...

When ideas become the new currency to pay...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy