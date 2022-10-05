In the 21 years since the invention of iTunes and the debut of the first-generation iPod, the “MP3 in your pocket” revolution at that time, and now “Apple Music”, has changed the entire music ecosystem, and now, Apple Music’s music has officially reached 100 million songs song.

Global editorial head Rachel Newman said that at 100 million songs, that number will continue to grow and double exponentially. But it’s not just a number, but something deeper, representing a tectonic shift in the music production and distribution business over the past 20 years.

With the development of smartphones, the emergence of new music streaming platforms, and the popularity of digital music production technology, in the 1960s, only 5,000 new albums were released each year, and now any type of artist can create, record songs and Distributed globally. In 167 countries and territories using Apple Music alone, more than 20,000 singers and songwriters deliver new songs to Apple Music every day, and 100 million songs prove it’s a more liberal and democratic space, including up-and-coming artists writing in the bedroom Everyone, including one, has a chance to create the next hit.

Apple says that at Apple Music, human choreography has always been at the heart of everything we do, whether it’s the visible parts, like our edited playlists, or the invisible parts, such as the human factors that drive our recommendation algorithms. Now, more than ever, we know that putting a lot of effort into human choreography is the key to making us the best platform for connecting artists and listeners.

This is the most exciting time I’ve ever been as a music fan. With 100 million songs on Apple Music, you can explore genres you’ve never heard of and find new favorite artists in unexpected places.