After releasing the App Store Awards 2022, Apple will soon release the 2022 year-end rankings. The Replay experience launched at the same time, that is, the 2022 review function, allows everyone to understand their most played songs, artists, albums, genres and other items in the past year.

“When we first introduced Replay, it became an instant favorite with Apple Music fans, and we really wanted to develop the experience further and make it even more accessible to subscribers,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple vice president of Apple Music and Beats. Unique, more personal, more unique. Replay turns the music we listen to all year into something like a soundtrack. It’s really fun to go back and relive meaningful and memorable moments again.”

New for 2022, Apple says, is a complete end-of-year experience that includes richer listening insights and new features like fully personalized highlights. Users can learn about their favorite songs, favorite albums, favorite artists, favorite genres and other items. Super fans can even see if they’re among the top 100 listeners for their favorite artist or genre. Apple Music listeners can continue to check Replay until December 31 to see if their listening patterns have changed before 2023 begins. As the new year begins, keep listening to Apple Music to discover and share new insights into 2023 each week.

All Replay insights are optimized for sharing with friends and family. Replay is localized in 39 languages ​​in all 169 countries and regions where Apple Music is available.

Top Chart Insights

Apple Music also revealed its year-end charts, spotlighting 2022’s Top Songs, Top Shazam Songs, Top Workout Songs and Most Read Lyrics. Music lovers who drill down into the rankings will notice the growing influence of non-English songs, the rise of once-niche genres, and a number of exciting and innovative artists coming into the limelight for the first time.

The Kid LAROI’s collaboration with Justin Bieber’s “STAY” hits No. 1 on the 2022 Hot Songs chart. , which was launched in the summer of 2021, surprisingly won the “Daily Top 100: Global” for 51 consecutive days, and will continue to perform well throughout 2022. has never dropped out of the “Daily Top 100: Global” list since its launch, and has been ranked first in “Daily Top 100” in 69 countries and regions around the world. Hip-hop continues to dominate the “Hot Songs” chart, with 32 of the top 100 songs of the year. Pop followed with 23 songs, followed by R&B/soul with 11. The fourth place is Latin music, with 8 songs on the list, and the fifth place is Japanese pop music, with 6 songs.

The situation of the most read lyrics list is obviously different, with “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, the leader of the original soundtrack of the Disney film “Full House”, ranking first. The lyrics chart is one of the most international, with 29 out of 100 songs in a language other than English.

Meanwhile, British DJ Joel Corry’s “Head & Heart (feat. MNEK)” topped the Fitness Songs chart, which shows top hits on Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music’s workout playlists. 〈Head & Heart〉 was listed on the “Daily Top 100” in 53 countries and regions around the world, and ranked in the top 20 in 12 of them.

The Shazam chart is topped by Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”, which is the first time Elton John has reached the top of the Shazam global chart. The song reached number one in 17 countries, a record for both singers and their first UK number one debut. The top five also included “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals, “As It Was” by Harry Styles, “Pepas” by Farruko and “Do It To It (feat. Cherish)” by Acraze.

Additionally, Apple Music’s 2022 Artist of the Year, Bad Bunny, became the first Latin artist to have the year’s biggest album with “Un Verano Sin Ti.” Just four months after its record-breaking release, Un Verano Sin Ti has become the most influential Latin album of all time.

Taiwan’s list is as follows:

◤Fruit powder fast grab and kill within a limited time◢

Grab a new machine and buy all the surrounding iPhone 14 at once

Just love the old machine and buy iPhone 13 to save money

The ninth-generation iPad with 10,000 yuan is looking for a hot sale and limited replenishment

AirPods discount up to 2,000 for a limited time