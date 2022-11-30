Home Technology Apple Music unveils redesigned Replay experience
Apple Music unveils redesigned Replay experience

Apple announced earlier that starting today, Apple Music subscribers can learn about their favorite songs, artists, albums, genres, and more through a redesigned Replay experience.

Apple pointed out that 2022 is an exciting year in the music field, with listeners exploring new sounds, languages ​​and genres more deeply than ever before. Plus, the 2022 year-end rankings show just how influential Apple Music listeners are, individually and as a community, making 2022 a year to remember.

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said, “When we first launched Replay, it became an instant favorite with Apple Music fans and we really wanted to develop the experience further and make it even more unique for subscribers.” , more personal and more unique. Replay turns the music we listen to year-round into a soundtrack. It was really fun to be able to go back and relive meaningful and memorable moments again.

New for 2022 is a refined end-of-year experience with richer listening insights and new features like fully personalized highlights. Users can learn about their favorite songs, favorite albums, favorite artists, favorite genres and other items. Super fans can even see if they’re among the top 100 listeners for their favorite artist or genre.

Before December 31, Apple Music listeners can continue to check Replay to see if their listening patterns have changed before 2023 begins; and when the new year begins, continue to listen to Apple Music to explore and share 2023 every week New insights. All Replay insights are optimized for users to share with friends and family through social platforms or any messaging platform.

So how should users use this new feature? Subscribers can log in with the Apple ID used for Apple Music at music.apple.com/tw/replay. Play highlights, or scroll for more detailed insights. A light version of the site is available year-round, or as soon as users qualify.

(First image source: Apple)

