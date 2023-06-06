Apple officially announces new Mac Studio and Mac Pro models | Hypebeast

Apple officially announced the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro models at WWDC23, officially claiming that these are the two most powerful Macs ever.

Mac Studio is equipped with M2 Max and the new M2 Ultra, which brings greatly upgraded performance and connection functions with a neat design, especially the performance is up to 6 times faster than the most powerful Intel 27-inch iMac, and is faster than the previous generation of Mac Studio equipped with M1 Ultra Up to 3 times faster. And its diverse connection options now also include HDMI with higher bandwidth, supporting up to 8K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate.

Mac Pro now features M2 Ultra, combining the most powerful performance ever from Apple’s most powerful silicon with the expanded versatility of PCIe. Mac Pro is up to 3x faster than previous-generation Intel models. Mac Studio and Mac Pro with M2 Ultra feature up to 192GB of unified memory, far more than the most advanced workstation graphics cards, and can handle heavy workloads that other systems can’t even handle.

The new Mac Pro also symbolizes the successful completion of Mac’s plan to fully switch to Apple chips, and together with Apple’s other professional systems, it provides users with the most powerful and practical Pro product lineup in Apple’s history.

Mac Studio and Mac Pro will be open for order in Taiwan in the future, Hong Kong has already accepted pre-orders, and shipments are expected to begin next Tuesday. Mac Studio starts at NT$64,999/HK$16,499; Mac Pro offers tower and rack mounts, priced at NT$229,900/HK$55,999 and NT$244,900/HK$59,999 respectively. Interested readers can go to the official website for more information .

