Apple officially brings Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to the iPad. Professional Apps introduces powerful features designed for the iPad, bringing the ultimate mobile studio to video and music creators.

Apple today announced Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad. Video and music makers can now express their creativity in new ways only on iPad. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad provide a new touch interface, allowing users to use real-time and intuitive “multi-touch”function, upgrade your own workflow.

Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a series of powerful tools, so that video creators only need a single mobile device,You can record, edit, finish and share your videos. Logic Pro for iPad empowers creators to create professional-quality music no matter where they are,And features a complete and sophisticated set of tools for song and beat creation, recording,Editing and mixing.

The iPad version of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro will be available as a subscription service on the App Store starting May 23. Click here for full feature information.

