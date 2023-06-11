Apple’s promised full lineup of Macs to switch to Apple Silicon has come true. Perhaps because of this, Apple’s online store has now been found to no longer have any new Macs with Intel processors for sale. Read on for the report on Apple’s official discontinuation of all Intel-based Mac devices.



Apple officially discontinues all Intel-based Mac devices

For users who must use the Windows system, but prefer the design of Mac computers. After the appearance of the Intel version of Mac, it is a perfect solution to this need.

However, with the advent of the Apple Silicon Apple chip desktop computer. All the way from the M1 to the M2 generations, they are constantly superimposed with low power consumption to provide higher performance. Although it may not be called the strongest in the world – at least few people have tested the M2 Ultra so far?

However, the Mac Pro 2023 model, which was a bit of a surprise (unexpected to appear) but not a surprise (there is no M2 Extreme), was launched at this year’s WWDC. At least Apple’s promised full lineup of Macs to switch to Apple Silicon is coming true. Perhaps because of this, Apple’s online store has now been found to no longer have any new Macs with Intel processors for sale.



In fact, no special explanation is needed. I believe everyone can feel that this represents the official end of an era.

Although, from the time when the M1 MacBook Pro / MacBook Air / Mac mini was launched, Intel still had the choice. The moment this wave of M2 version of Mac Pro debuted, it seemed a bit violent to unplug the Intel version directly (well… at least people who want to plug in an independent display should still have the demand for the old model? Should…). But seriously, the two-year transition period set by Apple Silicon has already been exceeded.

On the other hand, since M1 has come to the end of M2 evolution, it means that two full generations have passed (Yuanwang), and Mac Studio, which is slightly less expandable but “very Mac Pro” in performance, has been provided in the middle. So in fact, Apple has provided professional users with both Intel and Apple Silicon for quite a long time – although, the follow-up basically did not continue to change the Intel version…

As for the next step after the end of sales, the forecast of foreign media is that it is very likely that by 2024, the next macOS will probably be the last update of the Intel version of the Mac – eh, I don’t know if it will be instead Windows can be updated all the way down the roar.

In addition, I personally guess that the Mac Pro, which is not a big surprise for this change, is likely to have a formal change in the M3 Mac Pro like the MacBook Air, to a greater extent in terms of expandability and design. It surpasses Mac Studio in an all-round way. (On the other hand knock the iMac Pro too)

As for the students who still want the Intel version of the Mac, it is recommended to look for new products on the official website or other dealers’ inventory – at least the former, the editor just saw the Intel style.

