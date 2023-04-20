Apple opens first store in Mumbai

In the future, not only Apple devices will be built in India, but also sold directly. The first Apple Store opened in Mumbai on Tuesday. US tech giant Apple has opened its first store in India and is likely to increasingly eye the huge South Asian market in the coming years. CEO Tim Cook personally opened the doors of the branch in Mumbai on the Indian west coast on Tuesday to the applause of the staff and the first customers. Hundreds of people attended the opening, some had already queued up at night. The Apple Store is located in a chic shopping center in the Indian financial metropolis. The US group had previously spoken of a “major expansion” in India, and Cook was “pleased” that the company was building on its “long history”. Another Apple Store is scheduled to open in the capital, New Delhi, this Thursday. APA/AFP/PUNIT PARANJPE

Apple not only relies on a consumer-friendly society in India, but also sees further potential for manufacturing facilities and businesses in the huge country – also as an alternative to China. In 2017, the group began manufacturing iPhones in India via the Taiwanese electronics group and Apple supplier Foxconn, and this is to be steadily expanded.

The Apple group has had an online offering in India since 2020. However, the opening of a real branch had been repeatedly delayed due to applicable investment rules and the pandemic.

There are more than 600 million smartphone users in India, and devices with the Google Android operating system still dominate the market. The iPhones from Apple, on the other hand, are only affordable for a few people due to the high prices and accounted for just four percent of the market last year. Additional production facilities and more iPhones “made in India” could lower local prices.

(APA/DPA)