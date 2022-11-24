Home Technology Apple optimizes iOS16 lock screen design, a total of three modes are available- Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk
Technology

by admin
In addition to the previous “List” mode where all notifications are stacked into a list and users swipe from the bottom to expand the notification, this update also adds two modes: “Count” and “Stack”. Among them, in the Count mode, the lock will only show how many unread notifications the user has, but the specific content of the notification will not be visible until the user swipe to open it.

In the Stack mode, all notifications will be obtained from the application and then displayed in a stacked manner; at the same time, in this mode, the user can set a separate notification group for each application in the lock and notification center.

However, unfortunately, the display positions of these three modes are all at the bottom of the screen, and no modification can be made, and users still need to adapt to the new notification position.

In addition to optimizing the lock notification, in the latest iOS 16.2 Beta, Apple has also optimized the Always on function for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users, allowing users to disable notifications after enabling this mode.

iOS 16 notifications: Three ways to change the new design

