Apple Pay & Wallet maintenance up-to-date: Which services are restricted and to what extent?

If you use Apple Pay & Wallet regularly, this information is important for you: Apple has announced maintenance work on Apple Pay & Wallet that may lead to functional limitations. We will inform you about the details here.

Maintenance work is necessary to keep the services up to date and error-free, and may lead to restrictions during the work. By announcing maintenance, you can expect to have no or limited access to the service for a short period of time. From the maintenance work is a service of Apple affected.

Apple Pay & Wallet maintenance announced! Maintenance details

The company states that the maintenance will start on August 1st, 2023, 4:15 p.m. The maintenance work on the Apple service “Apple Pay & Wallet” should be completed by August 1st, 2023, 6:30 p.m. Apple announced the work on July 25, 2023, 5:01 a.m. A total of 1 service is affected by the maintenance.

According to Apple, users can expect the following:

“During maintenance, customers will not be able to add American Express cards to Apple Pay. Some users will be impacted.”

What do I use Apple Pay & Wallet for?

With Apple Pay you can make contactless payments with your iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch. You add your payment information and then you can pay at supported payment terminals. Wallet is an app where you can store digital cards, tickets and vouchers. Apple Pay is connected to Wallet, so you can store your payment cards there and pay with them. This gives you a convenient way to organize and access your most important payment and document information in one place.

