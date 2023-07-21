Apple Pay & Wallet Malfunction Resolved: THIS issue has been resolved

Apple Pay & Wallet has just been confirmed by Apple and the incident has been marked as resolved. Who was affected and what was going on?

It’s always annoying when a service you want to use doesn’t work. To find out what the problem is and if Apple If you are having difficulties yourself, official reports are very helpful. disturbances, affecting either some or all users of an Apple service, will be announced by Apple in a timely manner to inform users of the disruption and the impact on users. An Apple service was affected by the disruption. Apple has now announced that it has fixed the problem.

Apple Pay & Wallet Malfunction Reported! details of the issue

08/01/2023, 4:15 p.m. it the Apple service “Apple Pay & Wallet”. was announced on July 21, 2023 at 5:29 p.m. by the technology company Apple. A total of 1 service was affected by the disruption. The disruption lasted 2.2 hours.

According to Apple, the extent of the disruption is as follows:

“During maintenance, customers will not be able to add American Express cards to Apple Pay. Some users will be impacted.”

Who Helps with Apple Problems?

Are you experiencing a different issue with one of Apple’s services, or do you want personal help? It is always possible that you have discovered a problem that has not yet been reported or that your individual problem is better handled by support. On the Apple support page you can contact Apple support staff directly. You can also find answers, manuals, and in-depth technical articles on other service-related matters.

What can I do with Apple Pay & Wallet?

With Apple Pay you can make contactless payments with your iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch. You add your payment information and then you can pay at supported payment terminals. Wallet is an app where you can store digital cards, tickets and vouchers. Apple Pay is connected to Wallet, so you can store your payment cards there and pay with them. This gives you a convenient way to organize and access your most important payment and document information in one place.

