Apple pays homage to Google Pixel features?It is rumored that the iPhone will be able to transform into a smart screen in one second

Apple pays homage to Google Pixel features? According to the latest news from “Bloomberg”, Apple will add a new display mode to iOS 17. When the iPhone is not in use, it can provide time, notifications, calendar and other information like a smart screen.

It is reported that the new feature will debut in iOS 17, and it will run with a newly designed horizontal display mode and “Always on Display”. Display time, notifications, etc. up to five desktop gadgets, and reduce power consumption in a “always on display” way.

This feature is similar to Google’s Pixel phones and Pixel Tablets. The former is paired with a Pixel Stand wireless charger to wake up the At a Glance interface as a digital photo album or display notifications, and the Google tablet with a dedicated charger will also become similar. Smart screen on Nest Hub.

In view of the fact that this feature needs to support “always on display”, it may be limited to high-end models such as iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro. What is the actual power consumption and how to trigger the activation? Fruit fans can get answers at the WWDC Developers Conference on June 6th as soon as possible.

