Apple prepares new products for 2024: iPad, Mac and more

Apple is gearing up for a major product update in 2024 in a bid to boost its declining revenue from its iPad and MacBook Air lines. This comes after a notable decline in sales of these two products compared to 2022. The revitalization strategy includes the launch of new models of the iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air, as well as an array of accessories. The main updates for these devices will be the incorporation of advanced technology such as the M3 processors and OLED screens.

The MacBook Air will be updated with the new generation of M3 chips, marking a shift from the previous M2 processors. The M3 processors will offer faster speed and improved performance, catering to a wide range of users with varying computing needs.

Additionally, the iPad Air will debut in two sizes, including a new 12.9-inch screen option, expanding options for consumers without substantially increasing the cost. The iPad Pro will also be updated with OLED screens and the M3 processor, enhancing its display and performance capabilities.

This move puts Apple in a more competitive position in the tablet and computer market. The company is also planning to launch its Vision Pro mixed reality headset in February 2024, further diversifying its product portfolio. The Vision Pro headset, which integrates augmented reality and virtual reality technologies, has been highly anticipated and will be available at an initial cost of $3,499.

While specific details about these launches and the improved features of the devices have not been officially revealed by Apple, the upcoming updates are expected to bring significant enhancements to the iPad and MacBook Air lines, as well as mark a significant expansion in Apple’s product offerings.